2021 Ford Explorer
LIMITED
53,551KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10050003
- Stock #: AFM004
- VIN: 1FMSK8FH9MGA08573
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour ATLAS BLUE
- Interior Colour Ebony Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 53,551 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
ENGINE: 2.3L I-4 ECOBOOST
Transmission: 10-Speed Automatic
