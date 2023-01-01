Menu
2021 Ford Explorer

53,551 KM

Details Features

$49,999

+ tax & licensing
$49,999

+ taxes & licensing

Lamb Ford

1-800-994-9953

2021 Ford Explorer

2021 Ford Explorer

LIMITED

2021 Ford Explorer

LIMITED

Location

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

1-800-994-9953

Logo_NoBadges

$49,999

+ taxes & licensing

53,551KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10050003
  Stock #: AFM004
  VIN: 1FMSK8FH9MGA08573

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour ATLAS BLUE
  • Interior Colour Ebony Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AFM004
  • Mileage 53,551 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

ENGINE: 2.3L I-4 ECOBOOST
Transmission: 10-Speed Automatic

Lamb Ford

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

1-800-994-9953

