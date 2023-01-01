Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Ford Explorer

28,442 KM

Details Features

$49,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$49,999

+ taxes & licensing

Lamb Ford

1-800-994-9953

Contact Seller
2021 Ford Explorer

2021 Ford Explorer

XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Ford Explorer

XLT

Location

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

1-800-994-9953

  1. 10226283
  2. 10226283
  3. 10226283
  4. 10226283
  5. 10226283
  6. 10226283
  7. 10226283
  8. 10226283
  9. 10226283
  10. 10226283
  11. 10226283
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$49,999

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
28,442KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10226283
  • Stock #: AFM042
  • VIN: 1FMSK8DH3MGA00133

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour ATLAS BLUE
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 28,442 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

ENGINE: 2.3L I-4 ECOBOOST
Transmission: 10-Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Lamb Ford

2018 Ford Explorer S...
 139,122 KM
$33,999 + tax & lic
2020 Ford Escape Tit...
 35,145 KM
$38,999 + tax & lic
2022 Ford Mustang GT...
 45 KM
$53,999 + tax & lic

Email Lamb Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lamb Ford

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

Call Dealer

1-800-994-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-994-9953

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory