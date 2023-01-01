$49,999+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford Explorer
XLT
3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4
28,442KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10226283
- Stock #: AFM042
- VIN: 1FMSK8DH3MGA00133
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour ATLAS BLUE
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 28,442 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
ENGINE: 2.3L I-4 ECOBOOST
Transmission: 10-Speed Automatic
