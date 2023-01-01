Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Ford Explorer

29,500 KM

Details Features

$62,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$62,999

+ taxes & licensing

Lamb Ford

1-800-994-9953

Contact Seller
2021 Ford Explorer

2021 Ford Explorer

Platinum

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Ford Explorer

Platinum

Location

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

1-800-994-9953

  1. 10228422
  2. 10228422
  3. 10228422
  4. 10228422
  5. 10228422
  6. 10228422
  7. 10228422
  8. 10228422
  9. 10228422
  10. 10228422
  11. 10228422
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$62,999

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
29,500KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10228422
  • Stock #: AFM047
  • VIN: 1FM5K8HC7MGA08621

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Infinite Blue Met Tinted CC
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 29,500 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Transmission: 10-Speed Automatic

Additional Features

ENGINE: 3.0L ECOBOOST V6

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Lamb Ford

2021 Ford F-150 Lariat
 29,697 KM
$52,999 + tax & lic
2021 Ford Explorer P...
 29,500 KM
$62,999 + tax & lic
2022 Ford F-150 Tremor
 100 KM
$76,999 + tax & lic

Email Lamb Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lamb Ford

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

Call Dealer

1-800-994-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-994-9953

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory