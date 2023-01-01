2021 Ford Explorer

$62,999 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 9 , 5 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10228422

10228422 Stock #: AFM047

AFM047 VIN: 1FM5K8HC7MGA08621

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Infinite Blue Met Tinted CC

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 29,500 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Transmission: 10-Speed Automatic Additional Features ENGINE: 3.0L ECOBOOST V6

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.