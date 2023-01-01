$49,999+ tax & licensing
$49,999
+ taxes & licensing
Lamb Ford
1-866-994-2693
2021 Ford Explorer
2021 Ford Explorer
ST
Location
Lamb Ford
3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4
1-866-994-2693
$49,999
+ taxes & licensing
110,230KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10453830
- Stock #: AFM093
- VIN: 1FM5K8GC0MGA08641
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Carbonized Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Ebony Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # AFM093
- Mileage 110,230 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Transmission: 10-Speed Automatic
Additional Features
ENGINE: 3.0L ECOBOOST V6
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Lamb Ford
3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4