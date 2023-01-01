2021 Ford Explorer

$49,999 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 1 0 , 2 3 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10453830

10453830 Stock #: AFM093

AFM093 VIN: 1FM5K8GC0MGA08641

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Carbonized Grey Metallic

Interior Colour Ebony Leather

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # AFM093

Mileage 110,230 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Transmission: 10-Speed Automatic Additional Features ENGINE: 3.0L ECOBOOST V6

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.