2021 Ford Explorer

110,230 KM

Details Features

$49,999

+ tax & licensing
$49,999

+ taxes & licensing

Lamb Ford

1-866-994-2693

2021 Ford Explorer

2021 Ford Explorer

ST

2021 Ford Explorer

ST

Location

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

1-866-994-2693

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$49,999

+ taxes & licensing

110,230KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10453830
  • Stock #: AFM093
  • VIN: 1FM5K8GC0MGA08641

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Carbonized Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Ebony Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AFM093
  • Mileage 110,230 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Transmission: 10-Speed Automatic

Additional Features

ENGINE: 3.0L ECOBOOST V6

Lamb Ford

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

1-866-994-XXXX

1-866-994-2693

