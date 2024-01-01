$38,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2021 Ford Explorer
XLT
2021 Ford Explorer
XLT
Location
Lamb Ford
3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4
780-672-2411
$38,999
+ taxes & licensing
99,513KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1FMSK8DH1MGA00132
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour ATLAS BLUE
- Interior Colour EBONY ACTIVEX
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # AFM201
- Mileage 99,513 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
ENGINE: 2.3L I-4 ECOBOOST
Transmission: 10-Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Lamb Ford
2021 Ford F-150 XL 15,203 KM $46,999 + tax & lic
2021 Ford F-150 XLT 61,240 KM $52,999 + tax & lic
2023 Ford Expedition Limited MAX 36 KM $89,999 + tax & lic
Email Lamb Ford
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lamb Ford
3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4
Call Dealer
780-672-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$38,999
+ taxes & licensing
Lamb Ford
780-672-2411
2021 Ford Explorer