2021 Ford Explorer

99,513 KM

Details Features

$38,999

+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford Explorer

XLT

2021 Ford Explorer

XLT

Location

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-2411

Logo_NoBadges

$38,999

+ taxes & licensing

99,513KM
Used
VIN 1FMSK8DH1MGA00132

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour ATLAS BLUE
  • Interior Colour EBONY ACTIVEX
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AFM201
  • Mileage 99,513 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

ENGINE: 2.3L I-4 ECOBOOST
Transmission: 10-Speed Automatic

2021 Ford Explorer