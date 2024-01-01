Menu
2021 Ford Explorer

52,613 KM

Details Features

$67,044

+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford Explorer

Base

2021 Ford Explorer

Base

Location

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-2411

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$67,044

+ taxes & licensing

Used
52,613KM
VIN 1FM5K8GC6MGC14160

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Carbonized Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AFM305
  • Mileage 52,613 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Leather Seating Surfaces
TWIN PANEL MOONROOF

Additional Features

EQUIPMENT GROUP
PARTIAL GAS FILL
EBONY BLACK INTERIOR
PREMIUM TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE
ST STREET PACK
.3.0L ECOBOOST V6 ENGINE
P275/45R21 A/S BSW TIRES
JOB #3 ORDER
CARBONIZED GRAY METALLIC
FLR LNERS/CARPET MATS:RWS 1&2
.14 SPEAKERS
.10.1 LCD TOUCHSCREEN
.MULTICONTOUR SEATS
.PERFORMANCE BRAKES
.21 ALUMINUM WHEELS
ROOF-RACK SIDE RAILS, BLACK

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lamb Ford

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

2021 Ford Explorer