THE PRICE YOU SEE, PLUS GST. GUARANTEED! APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO! 3.0 LITER ECOBOOST V6, 10 SPEED AUTO, ST TRIM(401a), 2ND ROW BENCH, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED/COOLED SEATS(F). The 2021 Ford Explorer ST with the 401A package features a robust combination of performance, technology, and comfort, making it one of the standout options in the midsize SUV segment. At the heart of this performance-oriented SUV is a powerful 3.0-liter EcoBoost V6 engine, which delivers an impressive 400 horsepower and 415 lb-ft of torque, allowing for rapid acceleration and confident towing capabilities of up to 5,600 pounds. The STs sport-tuned suspension and standard intelligent all-wheel drive enhance its handling and stability, providing an engaging driving experience while maintaining everyday usability. The 401A package further elevates the Explorer ST with an array of premium features, including a 14-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system, ventilated front seats, a dual-panel moonroof, and a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster that enhances the interiors modern aesthetic. Tech enthusiasts will appreciate the advanced Ford Co-Pilot360 suite, which includes adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, and automated emergency braking, contributing to a safer driving environment. The well-appointed interior features high-quality materials and ample cargo space, making the 2021 Explorer ST a versatile choice for families and adventure-seekers alike. Overall, the combination of thrilling performance, luxurious features, and advanced technology positions the 2021 Ford Explorer ST with the 401A package as a compelling option for those in search of a high-performance SUV.Do you want to know more about this vehicle, CALL, CLICK OR COME ON IN!*AMVIC Licensed Dealer; CarFax and Full Mechanical Inspection Included.

2021 Ford Explorer

39,721 KM

$46,999

+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford Explorer

ST

2021 Ford Explorer

ST

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-2411

Used
39,721KM
VIN 1FM5K8GC1MGC13692

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour ATLAS BLUE
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # TS007A
  • Mileage 39,721 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Black Roof-Rack Side Rails

Mechanical

Transmission: 10-Speed Automatic

Additional Features

ENGINE: 3.0L ECOBOOST V6
2ND ROW 35/30/35 BENCH W/E-Z ENTRY & ARMREST
Cargo Area Management System
FRONT & 2ND ROWS FLOOR LINERS W/CARPET FLOOR MATS

