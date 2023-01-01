$48,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$48,999
+ taxes & licensing
Lamb Ford
1-800-994-9953
2021 Ford F-150
2021 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
Lamb Ford
3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4
1-800-994-9953
$48,999
+ taxes & licensing
63,156KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10226262
- Stock #: AFM053
- VIN: 1FTFW1E87MKD77335
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 63,156 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Engine: 5.0L V8
Transmission: Electronic 10-Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Lamb Ford
Lamb Ford
3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4