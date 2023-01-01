$52,999+ tax & licensing
$52,999
+ taxes & licensing
Lamb Ford
1-800-994-9953
2021 Ford F-150
2021 Ford F-150
Lariat
Location
Lamb Ford
3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4
1-800-994-9953
$52,999
+ taxes & licensing
29,697KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10228425
- Stock #: AFM061
- VIN: 1FTEW1EP1MFA79830
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Agate Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 29,697 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Engine: 2.7L V6 EcoBoost
Additional Features
Transmission: Electronic 10-Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Lamb Ford
3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4