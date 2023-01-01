Menu
Account
Sign In

2021 Ford F-150

32,878 KM

Details Features

$55,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Ford F-150

Lariat

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Ford F-150

Lariat

Location

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-2411

  1. 10692132
  2. 10692132
  3. 10692132
  4. 10692132
  5. 10692132
  6. 10692132
  7. 10692132
  8. 10692132
  9. 10692132
  10. 10692132
  11. 10692132
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$55,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
32,878KM
Used
VIN 1FTEW1EP0MFC66976

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Carbonized Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AFM130
  • Mileage 32,878 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Engine: 2.7L V6 EcoBoost

Additional Features

Transmission: Electronic 10-Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Lamb Ford

Used 2022 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Camrose, AB
2022 Ford F-150 XLT 37,016 KM $49,999 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited for sale in Camrose, AB
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited 48,080 KM $50,999 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford F-150 Lariat for sale in Camrose, AB
2022 Ford F-150 Lariat 19,018 KM $62,999 + tax & lic

Email Lamb Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lamb Ford

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

Call Dealer

780-672-XXXX

(click to show)

780-672-2411

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$55,999

+ taxes & licensing

Lamb Ford

780-672-2411

Contact Seller
2021 Ford F-150