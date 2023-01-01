$55,999+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford F-150
2021 Ford F-150
Lariat
2021 Ford F-150
Lariat
Location
Lamb Ford
3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4
780-672-2411
$55,999
+ taxes & licensing
32,878KM
Used
VIN 1FTEW1EP0MFC66976
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Carbonized Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # AFM130
- Mileage 32,878 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Engine: 2.7L V6 EcoBoost
Additional Features
Transmission: Electronic 10-Speed Automatic
Lamb Ford
3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4
2021 Ford F-150