2021 Ford F-150

49,413 KM

Details Features

$51,999

+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford F-150

Lariat

2021 Ford F-150 Lariat

Lariat

Location

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-2411

$51,999

+ taxes & licensing

49,413KM
Used
VIN 1FTEW1EP5MKE01182

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Agate Black
  • Interior Colour Baja Tan
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AFM155
  • Mileage 49,413 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Engine: 2.7L V6 EcoBoost

Additional Features

Transmission: Electronic 10-Speed Automatic

Lamb Ford

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

$51,999

+ taxes & licensing

Lamb Ford

780-672-2411

2021 Ford F-150