2021 Ford F-150

59,667 KM

Details Features

$49,999

+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford F-150

Lariat

2021 Ford F-150

Lariat

Location

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-2411

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$49,999

+ taxes & licensing

59,667KM
Used
VIN 1FTEW1EP4MKE01822

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour LEAD FOOT
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AFM160
  • Mileage 59,667 KM

Vehicle Features

Convenience

TRAILER TOW PACKAGE

Additional Features

BLACK
FX4 OFF ROAD PACKAGE
wheel well liner
360 degree camera
EQUIPMENT GROUP
PARTIAL GAS FILL
136 LITRE/ 36 GALLON FUEL TANK
2.7L ECOBOOST ENGINE
.SKID PLATES
ELECTRONIC 10-SPD AUTO
LEATHER BUCKET SEATS W/CONSOLE
.LARIAT SERIES
LARIAT SPORT PACKAGE
3.73 ELECTRONIC LOCK RR AXLE
MIRROR PWR TELE/GLASS/FOLD
LEAD FOOT
20 6-SPOKE DARK ALLOY WHEEL
6600# GVWR PACKAGE
LINER-TRAY STYLE-NO CARPET MAT
.FORD CO-PILOT360 ASSIST 2.0
275/60R-20 BSW ALL-TERRAIN
LAR 502A W/2.7L DISCOUNT
OFF ROAD DISCOUNT
.CNCTD BUILT-IN NAV(3-YR INCL)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lamb Ford

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

$49,999

+ taxes & licensing

Lamb Ford

780-672-2411

2021 Ford F-150