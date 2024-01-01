$49,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2021 Ford F-150
Lariat
2021 Ford F-150
Lariat
Location
Lamb Ford
3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4
780-672-2411
$49,999
+ taxes & licensing
59,667KM
Used
VIN 1FTEW1EP4MKE01822
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour LEAD FOOT
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # AFM160
- Mileage 59,667 KM
Vehicle Features
Convenience
TRAILER TOW PACKAGE
Additional Features
BLACK
FX4 OFF ROAD PACKAGE
wheel well liner
360 degree camera
EQUIPMENT GROUP
PARTIAL GAS FILL
136 LITRE/ 36 GALLON FUEL TANK
2.7L ECOBOOST ENGINE
.SKID PLATES
ELECTRONIC 10-SPD AUTO
LEATHER BUCKET SEATS W/CONSOLE
.LARIAT SERIES
LARIAT SPORT PACKAGE
3.73 ELECTRONIC LOCK RR AXLE
MIRROR PWR TELE/GLASS/FOLD
LEAD FOOT
20 6-SPOKE DARK ALLOY WHEEL
6600# GVWR PACKAGE
LINER-TRAY STYLE-NO CARPET MAT
.FORD CO-PILOT360 ASSIST 2.0
275/60R-20 BSW ALL-TERRAIN
LAR 502A W/2.7L DISCOUNT
OFF ROAD DISCOUNT
.CNCTD BUILT-IN NAV(3-YR INCL)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Lamb Ford
Lamb Ford
3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4
Call Dealer
780-672-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
$49,999
+ taxes & licensing
Lamb Ford
780-672-2411
2021 Ford F-150