2.7 LITER ECOBOOST ENGINE, UPGRADED LEATHER INTERIOR(KATZKIN), PRO-POWER ON-BOARD(2KW), TAILGATE STEP, BLIS, SYNC 4. The 2021 F-150 XLT with the 302A package is a popular trim level that offers a good balance of features and affordability. The 302A package includes several additional features that enhance the comfort, convenience, and technology of the vehicle. The 2021 F-150 XLT with the 302A package is available with a 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 engine. This engine is known for its impressive power output and fuel efficiency, making it a great option for everyday driving and towing. The engine is paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission that delivers smooth and responsive performance. Overall, the 2021 F-150 XLT with the 302A package and a 2.7-liter engine is a well-equipped and versatile truck that offers a great balance of comfort, performance, and technology. It is a popular choice for those looking for a reliable and capable vehicle for work or everyday use.Do you want to know more about this vehicle, CALL, CLICK OR COME ON IN!*AMVIC Licensed Dealer; CarProof and Full Mechanical Inspection Included.

2021 Ford F-150

118,513 KM

$39,999

+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford F-150

XLT

2021 Ford F-150

XLT

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-2411

$39,999

+ taxes & licensing

118,513KM
Used
VIN 1FTEW1EP6MKD42952

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # TP339A
  • Mileage 118,513 KM

Skid Plates
Engine: 2.7L V6 EcoBoost

Tailgate Step
Rear wheel well liners
XLT Sport Appearance Package

Transmission: Electronic 10-Speed Automatic
Power-Adjustable Pedals
PRO POWER ONBOARD - 2KW
TRAY STYLE FLOOR LINER (47W)
EQUIPMENT GROUP 302A HIGH

Lamb Ford

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

$39,999

+ taxes & licensing

Lamb Ford

780-672-2411

2021 Ford F-150