$39,999+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford F-150
XLT
2021 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
Lamb Ford
3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4
780-672-2411
$39,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # TP339A
- Mileage 118,513 KM
Vehicle Description
2.7 LITER ECOBOOST ENGINE, UPGRADED LEATHER INTERIOR(KATZKIN), PRO-POWER ON-BOARD(2KW), TAILGATE STEP, BLIS, SYNC 4. The 2021 F-150 XLT with the 302A package is a popular trim level that offers a good balance of features and affordability. The 302A package includes several additional features that enhance the comfort, convenience, and technology of the vehicle. The 2021 F-150 XLT with the 302A package is available with a 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 engine. This engine is known for its impressive power output and fuel efficiency, making it a great option for everyday driving and towing. The engine is paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission that delivers smooth and responsive performance. Overall, the 2021 F-150 XLT with the 302A package and a 2.7-liter engine is a well-equipped and versatile truck that offers a great balance of comfort, performance, and technology. It is a popular choice for those looking for a reliable and capable vehicle for work or everyday use.Do you want to know more about this vehicle, CALL, CLICK OR COME ON IN!*AMVIC Licensed Dealer; CarProof and Full Mechanical Inspection Included.
