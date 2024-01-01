$59,999+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford F-150
King Ranch
2021 Ford F-150
King Ranch
Location
Lamb Ford
3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4
780-672-2411
$59,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Agate Black
- Interior Colour Java
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # AFM172
- Mileage 78,627 KM
Vehicle Description
3.5 LITER POWERBOOST, KING RANCH TRIM, 360 DEGREE CAMERAS, WIRELESS CHARGING PAD, SYNC 4 WITH 12 INFOTAINMENT. The 2021 Ford F-150 King Ranch with a 3.5-liter PowerBoost engine is a top-of-the-line trim level offering both luxury and performance. The PowerBoost is a hybrid powertrain that combines a 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 engine with an electric motor for increased power and fuel efficiency. The 3.5-liter PowerBoost engine produces a combined 430 horsepower and 570 lb-ft of torque, making it one of the most powerful engines available in the F-150 lineup. The F-150 King Ranch trim level features upscale interior materials, including premium leather upholstery, wood accents, and heated and ventilated front seats. Overall, the 2021 F-150 King Ranch with the 3.5-liter PowerBoost engine offers a blend of luxury, performance, and fuel efficiency that makes it a standout choice in the competitive full-size truck market.Do you want to know more about this vehicle, CALL, CLICK OR COME ON IN!*AMVIC Licensed Dealer; CarProof and Full Mechanical Inspection Included.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Lamb Ford
Email Lamb Ford
Lamb Ford
Call Dealer
780-672-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
780-672-2411