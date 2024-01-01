Menu
3.5 LITER POWERBOOST, KING RANCH TRIM, 360 DEGREE CAMERAS, WIRELESS CHARGING PAD, SYNC 4 WITH 12 INFOTAINMENT. The 2021 Ford F-150 King Ranch with a 3.5-liter PowerBoost engine is a top-of-the-line trim level offering both luxury and performance. The PowerBoost is a hybrid powertrain that combines a 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 engine with an electric motor for increased power and fuel efficiency. The 3.5-liter PowerBoost engine produces a combined 430 horsepower and 570 lb-ft of torque, making it one of the most powerful engines available in the F-150 lineup. The F-150 King Ranch trim level features upscale interior materials, including premium leather upholstery, wood accents, and heated and ventilated front seats. Overall, the 2021 F-150 King Ranch with the 3.5-liter PowerBoost engine offers a blend of luxury, performance, and fuel efficiency that makes it a standout choice in the competitive full-size truck market.

2021 Ford F-150

78,627 KM

$59,999

2021 Ford F-150

King Ranch

2021 Ford F-150

King Ranch

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-2411

$59,999

78,627KM
Used
VIN 1FTFW1EDXMFC74822

  • Exterior Colour Agate Black
  • Interior Colour Java
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AFM172
  • Mileage 78,627 KM

Engine: 5.0L V8
Transmission: Electronic 10-Speed Automatic

Lamb Ford

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-2411

$59,999

+ taxes & licensing

Lamb Ford

780-672-2411

2021 Ford F-150