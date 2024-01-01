Menu
THE PRICE YOU SEE, PLUS GST. GUARANTEED! APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO COMPATIBLE! 3.5 LITER ECOBOOST, 10 SPEED AUTO, XLT 302A PACKAGE, POWER, HEATED FRONT SEATS, FX4 OFF-ROAD PKG, B&O SOUND.

2021 Ford F-150

22,532 KM

$53,999

+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford F-150

XLT

2021 Ford F-150

XLT

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-2411

$53,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
22,532KM
VIN 1FTFW1E80MFB39058

  Exterior Colour Carbonized Grey Metallic
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # TR168A
  Mileage 22,532 KM

THE PRICE YOU SEE, PLUS GST. GUARANTEED! APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO COMPATIBLE! 3.5 LITER ECOBOOST, 10 SPEED AUTO, XLT 302A PACKAGE, POWER, HEATED FRONT SEATS, FX4 OFF-ROAD PKG, B&O SOUND.

Tailgate Step
XLT Sport Appearance Package

Engine: 3.5L V6 EcoBoost

FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE
Transmission: Electronic 10-Speed Automatic
TRAY STYLE FLOOR LINER
RADIO: B&O SOUND SYSTEM BY BANG & OLUFSEN
EQUIPMENT GROUP 302A HIGH
Connected Built-In Navigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lamb Ford

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-2411

1-800-994-9953
$53,999

+ taxes & licensing

2021 Ford F-150