$53,999+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
Lamb Ford
3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4
780-672-2411
Used
22,532KM
VIN 1FTFW1E80MFB39058
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Carbonized Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # TR168A
- Mileage 22,532 KM
Vehicle Description
THE PRICE YOU SEE, PLUS GST. GUARANTEED! APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO COMPATIBLE! 3.5 LITER ECOBOOST, 10 SPEED AUTO, XLT 302A PACKAGE, POWER, HEATED FRONT SEATS, FX4 OFF-ROAD PKG, B&O SOUND.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Tailgate Step
XLT Sport Appearance Package
Mechanical
Engine: 3.5L V6 EcoBoost
Additional Features
FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE
Transmission: Electronic 10-Speed Automatic
TRAY STYLE FLOOR LINER
RADIO: B&O SOUND SYSTEM BY BANG & OLUFSEN
EQUIPMENT GROUP 302A HIGH
Connected Built-In Navigation
2021 Ford F-150