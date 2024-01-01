Menu
2021 Ford F-150

62,132 KM

$75,635

+ tax & licensing
Location

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-2411

VIN 1FTFW1E50MKE28146

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Velocity Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AFM297
  • Mileage 62,132 KM

Vehicle Features

Convenience

TRAILER TOW PACKAGE

Exterior

Power Tailgate
Front license plate bracket

Mechanical

Flex Fuel Vehicle

Interior

TWIN PANEL MOONROOF

Additional Features

BLACK
FX4 OFF ROAD PACKAGE
5.0L V8 Engine
EQUIPMENT GROUP
PARTIAL GAS FILL
136 LITRE/ 36 GALLON FUEL TANK
7050# GVWR PACKAGE
.TAILGATE STEP
.SKID PLATES
ELECTRONIC 10-SPD AUTO
LEATHER BUCKET SEATS W/CONSOLE
.LARIAT SERIES
LARIAT SPORT PACKAGE
3.73 ELECTRONIC LOCK RR AXLE
VELOCITY BLUE METALLIC
20 6-SPOKE DARK ALLOY WHEEL
LINER-TRAY STYLE-NO CARPET MAT
.FORD CO-PILOT360 ASSIST 2.0
275/60R-20 BSW ALL-TERRAIN
OFF ROAD DISCOUNT
.CNCTD BUILT-IN NAV(3-YR INCL)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

