2021 Ford F-150
Lariat
Location
Lamb Ford
3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4
780-672-2411
Used
62,132KM
VIN 1FTFW1E50MKE28146
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Velocity Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # AFM297
- Mileage 62,132 KM
Vehicle Features
Convenience
TRAILER TOW PACKAGE
Exterior
Power Tailgate
Front license plate bracket
Mechanical
Flex Fuel Vehicle
Interior
TWIN PANEL MOONROOF
Additional Features
BLACK
FX4 OFF ROAD PACKAGE
5.0L V8 Engine
EQUIPMENT GROUP
PARTIAL GAS FILL
136 LITRE/ 36 GALLON FUEL TANK
7050# GVWR PACKAGE
.TAILGATE STEP
.SKID PLATES
ELECTRONIC 10-SPD AUTO
LEATHER BUCKET SEATS W/CONSOLE
.LARIAT SERIES
LARIAT SPORT PACKAGE
3.73 ELECTRONIC LOCK RR AXLE
VELOCITY BLUE METALLIC
20 6-SPOKE DARK ALLOY WHEEL
LINER-TRAY STYLE-NO CARPET MAT
.FORD CO-PILOT360 ASSIST 2.0
275/60R-20 BSW ALL-TERRAIN
OFF ROAD DISCOUNT
.CNCTD BUILT-IN NAV(3-YR INCL)
Lamb Ford
3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4
2021 Ford F-150