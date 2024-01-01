Menu
THE PRICE YOU SEE, PLUS GST. GUARANTEED! APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO COMPATABLE! 5.0 LITER V8, 10 SPEED AUTO, LARIAT TRIM(502a), TWIN PANEL MOONROOF, FX4 OFF-ROAD PKG, 2KW PRO-POWER ON-BOARD. The 2021 Ford F-150 Lariat with the 502A package is an exceptional mid-range trim in Fords iconic F-Series lineup, delivering a harmonious blend of power, luxury, and advanced technology. The truck is equipped with a formidable 5.0-liter V8 engine, which produces 400 horsepower and 410 lb-ft of torque, providing robust towing and hauling capabilities suitable for both work and play. This engine is mated to a smooth and efficient 10-speed automatic transmission that enhances acceleration and fuel efficiency. The 502A package enriches the Lariat trim with a variety of upscale features, including premium leather-trimmed seats, a heated steering wheel, and advanced infotainment options with the Ford SYNC 4 system, featuring a large touchscreen display, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto compatibility. The interior is thoughtfully designed, offering ample passenger space and comfort, along with technology integrations such as a premium Bang & Olufsen audio system and multiple USB charging ports. Additionally, the F-150 Lariat is outfitted with various safety and driver-assistance features, including Ford Co-Pilot360, which encompasses adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, and pre-collision assist. With its rugged durability, impressive towing capacity, and luxurious amenities, the 2021 Ford F-150 Lariat 502A package with the 5.0-liter V8 engine stands out as a versatile truck that meets the demands of both daily driving and heavy-duty tasks.Do you want to know more about this vehicle, CALL, CLICK OR COME ON IN!*AMVIC Licensed Dealer; CarFax and Full Mechanical Inspection Included.

2021 Ford F-150

62,014 KM

2021 Ford F-150

Lariat

11924792

2021 Ford F-150

Lariat

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-2411

Used
62,014KM
VIN 1FTFW1E5XMFC13298

  • Exterior Colour Agate Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # TR405A
  • Mileage 62,014 KM

Exterior

Power Tailgate

Interior

TWIN PANEL MOONROOF

Additional Features

Off Road
Engine: 5.0L V8
360 degree camera
FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE
POWER TELESCOPING/GLASS/FOLDING TRAILER TOW MIRRORS
Transmission: Electronic 10-Speed Automatic
AGATE BLACK METALLIC
BLACK, LEATHER-TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS
EQUIPMENT GROUP 502A HIGH
PRO POWER ONBOARD - 2KW
Tires: 275/60R20 BSW AT
AUTO START-STOP REMOVAL

Lamb Ford

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-2411

1-800-994-9953
2021 Ford F-150