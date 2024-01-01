$49,000+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford F-150
Lariat
Location
Lamb Ford
3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4
780-672-2411
$49,000
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Agate Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # TR405A
- Mileage 62,014 KM
Vehicle Description
THE PRICE YOU SEE, PLUS GST. GUARANTEED! APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO COMPATABLE! 5.0 LITER V8, 10 SPEED AUTO, LARIAT TRIM(502a), TWIN PANEL MOONROOF, FX4 OFF-ROAD PKG, 2KW PRO-POWER ON-BOARD. The 2021 Ford F-150 Lariat with the 502A package is an exceptional mid-range trim in Ford's iconic F-Series lineup, delivering a harmonious blend of power, luxury, and advanced technology. The truck is equipped with a formidable 5.0-liter V8 engine, which produces 400 horsepower and 410 lb-ft of torque, providing robust towing and hauling capabilities suitable for both work and play. This engine is mated to a smooth and efficient 10-speed automatic transmission that enhances acceleration and fuel efficiency. The 502A package enriches the Lariat trim with a variety of upscale features, including premium leather-trimmed seats, a heated steering wheel, and advanced infotainment options with the Ford SYNC 4 system, featuring a large touchscreen display, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto compatibility. The interior is thoughtfully designed, offering ample passenger space and comfort, along with technology integrations such as a premium Bang & Olufsen audio system and multiple USB charging ports. Additionally, the F-150 Lariat is outfitted with various safety and driver-assistance features, including Ford Co-Pilot360, which encompasses adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, and pre-collision assist. With its rugged durability, impressive towing capacity, and luxurious amenities, the 2021 Ford F-150 Lariat 502A package with the 5.0-liter V8 engine stands out as a versatile truck that meets the demands of both daily driving and heavy-duty tasks.Do you want to know more about this vehicle, CALL, CLICK OR COME ON IN!*AMVIC Licensed Dealer; CarFax and Full Mechanical Inspection Included.
Vehicle Features
