Menu
Account
Sign In

2021 Ford F-150

75,559 KM

Details

$47,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Ford F-150

Lariat

Watch This Vehicle
11990541

2021 Ford F-150

Lariat

Location

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-2411

Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$47,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
75,559KM
VIN 1FTFW1E52MKE28391

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Interior Colour Black, Leather-Trimmed Bucket Seats
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AFM335
  • Mileage 75,559 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Lamb Ford

Used 2021 Ford F-150 Lariat for sale in Camrose, AB
2021 Ford F-150 Lariat 15 KM $47,999 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford F-150 Lariat for sale in Camrose, AB
2021 Ford F-150 Lariat 41,921 KM $48,999 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford F-150 Lariat for sale in Camrose, AB
2021 Ford F-150 Lariat 75,559 KM $47,999 + tax & lic

Email Lamb Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lamb Ford

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

Call Dealer

780-672-XXXX

(click to show)

780-672-2411

Alternate Numbers
1-800-994-9953
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$47,999

+ taxes & licensing

Lamb Ford

780-672-2411

Contact Seller
2021 Ford F-150