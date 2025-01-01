$46,999+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford F-150
Lariat
Location
Lamb Ford
3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4
780-672-2411
$46,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour STAR WHITE MET TRI-COAT
- Interior Colour Black, Leather-Trimmed Bucket Seats
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # AFM395
- Mileage 94,391 KM
Vehicle Description
THE PRICE YOU SEE, PLUS GST. GUARANTEED! APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO COMPATABLE! 3.5 LITER POWERBOOST, 10 SPEED AUTO, LARIAT TRIM(502a), PRO-POWER ON-BOARD 7.2 KW, FX4 OFF-ROAD PKG, MAX TOW PKG, LARIAT CHROME PKG, TWIN PANEL MOONROOF, SYNC 4. The 2021 Ford F-150 Lariat equipped with the 502A package offers a blend of high-end features and robust performance, making it one of the most sought-after trims in the F-150 lineup. The 502A package enhances the Lariat with luxuries such as leather-trimmed seating, a 12-inch digital productivity screen, and advanced safety features like Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist, which includes adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping assistance. The addition of the Lariat Chrome Package adds aesthetic appeal, featuring chrome accents on the grille, bumpers, and mirror caps, further elevating its upscale look. Powering this configuration is the 3.5-liter PowerBoost hybrid engine, which combines a twin-turbocharged V6 with an electric motor, delivering an impressive combination of power and efficiency. This engine produces around 430 horsepower and 570 lb-ft of torque, providing robust towing capabilities and a maximum tow rating of approximately 12,700 pounds when properly equipped. With its high-capacity hybrid powertrain, the F-150 Lariat not only offers impressive fuel economy but also supports features like Pro Power Onboard, which allows drivers to utilize electricity for tools and devices, enhancing worksite versatility. Overall, the 2021 Ford F-150 Lariat with the 502A package and Lariat Chrome Package exemplifies a luxurious yet functional truck, catering to both everyday drivers and those requiring serious capability.Do you want to know more about this vehicle, CALL, CLICK OR COME ON IN!*AMVIC Licensed Dealer; CarFax and Full Mechanical Inspection Included.
