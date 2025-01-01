Menu
2021 Ford F-150

80,848 KM

Details

$46,999

+ GST
2021 Ford F-150

Lariat

13194359

2021 Ford F-150

Lariat

Location

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-2411

  11. 13194359
$46,999

+ GST

Used
80,848KM
VIN 1FTFW1E57MFC11251

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Smoked Quartz Tinted C/c
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AFM538
  • Mileage 80,848 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lamb Ford

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-2411

1-866-994-9953
$46,999

+ GST>

Lamb Ford

780-672-2411

2021 Ford F-150