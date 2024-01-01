$79,999+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford F-250
Super Duty SRW King Ranch
Location
Lamb Ford
3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4
780-672-2411
$79,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour RAPID RED MET TINTED CC
- Interior Colour Java
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # AFM171
- Mileage 24,720 KM
Vehicle Description
7.3 LITER GAS ENGINE, KING RANCH TRIM, TAILGATE STEP, UPFITTER SWITCHES, KING RANCH LEATHER CAPTAIN SEATS, SYNC 3. The 2021 Ford F-250 King Ranch with a 7.3-liter engine is a heavy-duty truck that offers impressive power and capability for towing and hauling. The 7.3-liter engine, also known as the Godzilla V8, is a naturally aspirated V8 engine that delivers strong performance and reliability. The 7.3-liter V8 engine produces 430 horsepower and 475 lb-ft of torque, providing plenty of power for towing heavy loads and hauling large payloads. The F-250 King Ranch trim level offers a luxurious interior with premium leather upholstery, wood accents, and a range of high-end features such as heated and ventilated front seats, a touchscreen infotainment system, and a premium audio system. Overall, the 2021 F-250 King Ranch with the 7.3-liter engine combines power, capability, and luxury to offer a premium heavy-duty truck that can handle tough jobs with ease. Whether you need a truck for towing a trailer, hauling a heavy load, or just enjoying a comfortable and luxurious ride, the F-250 King Ranch with the 7.3-liter engine is a top choice in the heavy-duty truck market.Do you want to know more about this vehicle, CALL, CLICK OR COME ON IN!*AMVIC Licensed Dealer; CarProof and Full Mechanical Inspection Included.
Vehicle Features
