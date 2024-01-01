Menu
7.3 LITER GAS ENGINE, KING RANCH TRIM, TAILGATE STEP, UPFITTER SWITCHES, KING RANCH LEATHER CAPTAIN SEATS, SYNC 3. The 2021 Ford F-250 King Ranch with a 7.3-liter engine is a heavy-duty truck that offers impressive power and capability for towing and hauling. The 7.3-liter engine, also known as the Godzilla V8, is a naturally aspirated V8 engine that delivers strong performance and reliability. The 7.3-liter V8 engine produces 430 horsepower and 475 lb-ft of torque, providing plenty of power for towing heavy loads and hauling large payloads. The F-250 King Ranch trim level offers a luxurious interior with premium leather upholstery, wood accents, and a range of high-end features such as heated and ventilated front seats, a touchscreen infotainment system, and a premium audio system. Overall, the 2021 F-250 King Ranch with the 7.3-liter engine combines power, capability, and luxury to offer a premium heavy-duty truck that can handle tough jobs with ease. Whether you need a truck for towing a trailer, hauling a heavy load, or just enjoying a comfortable and luxurious ride, the F-250 King Ranch with the 7.3-liter engine is a top choice in the heavy-duty truck market.

24,720 KM

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-2411

24,720KM
Used
VIN 1FT7W2BN4MED11912

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour RAPID RED MET TINTED CC
  • Interior Colour Java
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AFM171
  • Mileage 24,720 KM

Vehicle Description

7.3 LITER GAS ENGINE, KING RANCH TRIM, TAILGATE STEP, UPFITTER SWITCHES, KING RANCH LEATHER CAPTAIN SEATS, SYNC 3. The 2021 Ford F-250 King Ranch with a 7.3-liter engine is a heavy-duty truck that offers impressive power and capability for towing and hauling. The 7.3-liter engine, also known as the Godzilla V8, is a naturally aspirated V8 engine that delivers strong performance and reliability. The 7.3-liter V8 engine produces 430 horsepower and 475 lb-ft of torque, providing plenty of power for towing heavy loads and hauling large payloads. The F-250 King Ranch trim level offers a luxurious interior with premium leather upholstery, wood accents, and a range of high-end features such as heated and ventilated front seats, a touchscreen infotainment system, and a premium audio system. Overall, the 2021 F-250 King Ranch with the 7.3-liter engine combines power, capability, and luxury to offer a premium heavy-duty truck that can handle tough jobs with ease. Whether you need a truck for towing a trailer, hauling a heavy load, or just enjoying a comfortable and luxurious ride, the F-250 King Ranch with the 7.3-liter engine is a top choice in the heavy-duty truck market.Do you want to know more about this vehicle, CALL, CLICK OR COME ON IN!*AMVIC Licensed Dealer; CarProof and Full Mechanical Inspection Included.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

ENGINE: 7.3L 2V DECVT NA PFI V8 GAS

Additional Features

TRANSMISSION: TORQSHIFT 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC

