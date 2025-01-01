$89,900+ GST
Make it Yours
2021 FOUR WINDS 28Z
2021 FOUR WINDS 28Z
Location
Tee Pee Trade & RV Centre Ltd
3737 48 Ave, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4
780-672-9298
Sale
$89,900
+ GST
Used
48,511KM
VIN 1FDXE4FN4MDC00206
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Class C Motorhome
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # TP26007A
- Mileage 48,511 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Seating
Leather Seats
Mechanical
Trailer Hitch
Dual Rear Wheels
Exterior
Steel Wheels
Additional Features
Power awning
sleeps 8
Queen Bed
Ducted Air Conditioning
150W Solar Panel
Length 30'
4000W Onan Generator
Slide Topper
FanTastic Fan in Bedroom
Ford E450 Chassis
Fresh Water - 40 Gallons
Black Water - 26 Gallons
Grey Water - 32 Gallons
Vent Covers
Large Exterior Storage Compartment
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Tee Pee Trade & RV Centre Ltd
2021 FOUR WINDS 28Z 48,511 KM $89,900 + GST
2016 Outdoors RV Blackstone 280FKSB 0 $45,900 + GST
2012 Gulf Stream Coach Canyon Trail 27FRBW 0 $19,900 + GST
Email Tee Pee Trade & RV Centre Ltd
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tee Pee Trade & RV Centre Ltd
3737 48 Ave, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4
Call Dealer
780-672-XXXX(click to show)
$89,900
+ GST>
Tee Pee Trade & RV Centre Ltd
780-672-9298
2021 FOUR WINDS 28Z