2021 FOUR WINDS 28Z

48,511 KM

Details Features

$89,900

+ GST
13241636

Location

Tee Pee Trade & RV Centre Ltd

3737 48 Ave, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-9298

Sale

Used
48,511KM
VIN 1FDXE4FN4MDC00206

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Class C Motorhome
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # TP26007A
  • Mileage 48,511 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Seating

Leather Seats

Mechanical

Trailer Hitch
Dual Rear Wheels

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Additional Features

Power awning
sleeps 8
Queen Bed
Ducted Air Conditioning
150W Solar Panel
Length 30'
4000W Onan Generator
Slide Topper
FanTastic Fan in Bedroom
Ford E450 Chassis
Fresh Water - 40 Gallons
Black Water - 26 Gallons
Grey Water - 32 Gallons
Vent Covers
Large Exterior Storage Compartment

3737 48 Ave, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-9298

