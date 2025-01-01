$45,954+ tax & licensing
2021 Jeep Gladiator
Rubicon
Location
Lamb Ford
3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4
780-672-2411
$45,954
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 45,586 KM
Vehicle Description
THE PRICE YOU SEE, PLUS GST. GUARANTEED!3.6 LITER V6 PENTASTAR, 8 SPEED AUTO, RUBICON TRIM, LEATHER FACED SEATS, U-CONNECT, NAV, 3 PIECE HARD TOP, TOW PKG. The 2021 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon 4x4 with the 3.6-liter V6 engine is a rugged and versatile pickup truck that expertly combines Jeeps iconic off-road capability with the practicality of a midsize truck. Powered by a robust 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 engine producing 285 horsepower and 260 lb-ft of torque, the Gladiator offers responsive acceleration and impressive towing capacity of up to 7,650 pounds, making it ideal for hauling gear or trailer loads. Its advanced 4x4 system comes standard with heavy-duty Dana axles and an electronically locking front and rear differential, providing unmatched traction and stability in a variety of off-road conditions, from rocky trails to muddy terrains. The Rubicon model is further enhanced with features like 33-inch all-terrain tires, an elevated suspension system for increased ground clearance, and an off-road camera for better obstacle navigation. Inside, the Gladiator boasts a durable yet comfortable cabin with premium materials, modern technology including an available Uconnect infotainment system with smartphone integration, and optional leather upholstery. Its modular design allows for the removable doors and roof, embracing open-air freedom that Jeep enthusiasts crave. The Gladiator's versatile bed offers practical solutions for carrying tools and equipment, while additional features like steel skid plates enhance its off-road readiness. Overall, the 2021 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon 4x4 represents a perfect blend of adventure, utility, and durability, appealing to those who seek both thrilling outdoor experiences and everyday functionality.Do you want to know more about this vehicle, CALL, CLICK OR COME ON IN!*AMVIC Licensed Dealer; CarFax and Full Mechanical Inspection Included
