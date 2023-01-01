$64,999+ tax & licensing
$64,999
+ taxes & licensing
2021 Lincoln Aviator
Reserve
Location
Lamb Ford
3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4
59,983KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10121901
- Stock #: AFM017
- VIN: 5LM5J7XC4MGL00044
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 59,983 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
TRANSMISSION: 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC W/SELECTSHIFT
Engine: Twin-Turbocharged 3.0L V6
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4