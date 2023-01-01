Menu
2021 Lincoln Aviator

69,628 KM

Details Features

$64,999

+ tax & licensing
$64,999

+ taxes & licensing

Lamb Ford

1-800-994-9953

2021 Lincoln Aviator

2021 Lincoln Aviator

Reserve

2021 Lincoln Aviator

Reserve

Location

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

1-800-994-9953

Logo_NoBadges

$64,999

+ taxes & licensing

69,628KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10121955
  Stock #: AFM018
  VIN: 5LM5J7XC7MGL00054

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 69,628 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

TRANSMISSION: 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC W/SELECTSHIFT
Engine: Twin-Turbocharged 3.0L V6

Lamb Ford

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

1-800-994-9953

