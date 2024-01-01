Menu
2021 Lincoln Aviator

40,027 KM

Details

$61,474

+ tax & licensing
2021 Lincoln Aviator

Reserve

2021 Lincoln Aviator

Reserve

Location

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-2411

$61,474

+ taxes & licensing

Used
40,027KM
VIN 5LM5J7XC6MGL17265

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour PRISTINE WHITE MET TRI-COAT
  • Interior Colour Ebony Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AFM295
  • Mileage 40,027 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-2411

$61,474

+ taxes & licensing

2021 Lincoln Aviator