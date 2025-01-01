Menu
2021 Lincoln Corsair

19,100 KM

Details

$41,311

+ GST
2021 Lincoln Corsair

12605917

2021 Lincoln Corsair

Reserve

Location

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-2411

$41,311

+ GST

$41,311

+ GST

Used
19,100KM
VIN 5LMCJ2D92MUL04985

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Infinite Blue Met Tinted CC
  • Interior Colour PREM LTHR-TRMD EB/CASHEW
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AFM469
  • Mileage 19,100 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lamb Ford

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

2021 Lincoln Corsair