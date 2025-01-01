$41,311+ GST
2021 Lincoln Corsair
Reserve
Location
Lamb Ford
3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4
780-672-2411
Used
19,100KM
VIN 5LMCJ2D92MUL04985
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Infinite Blue Met Tinted CC
- Interior Colour PREM LTHR-TRMD EB/CASHEW
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # AFM469
- Mileage 19,100 KM
