$32,999+ GST
2021 Lincoln Corsair
Reserve
Location
Lamb Ford
3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4
780-672-2411
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour FLIGHT BLUE
- Interior Colour PREM LTHR-TRMD EB/CASHEW
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # AFM580
- Mileage 64,568 KM
Vehicle Description
THE PRICE YOU SEE, PLUS GST. GUARANTEED!APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO COMPATABLE! 2.3 LITER TURBOCHARGED 1-4, 8 SPEED AUTO, AWD RESERVE TRIM(201a), ELEMENTS PKG, TECHNOLOGY PKG, HEADS UP-DISPLAY, LINCOLN CO-PILOT 360 PLUS PKG, ADAPTIVE CRUISE W/ LANE CENTERING, ACTIVE PARK ASSIST 2.0, HEATED/VENTED FRONT SEATS, HEATED REAR SEATS. The 2021 Lincoln Corsair Reserve AWD with the 2.3-liter engine, Elements Package, Technology Package, and 201A Package is a luxurious compact SUV that combines powerful performance with advanced features and refined comfort. The 2.3-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine delivers robust horsepower and torque, providing confident acceleration and capable handling, especially when paired with the all-wheel-drive system that enhances traction and stability across various road conditions. The Elements Package adds practical and aesthetic upgrades, such as unique exterior accents, enhanced interior trim, or additional convenience features, elevating the overall premium feel of the vehicle. The Technology Package brings an array of high-tech amenities, including a larger touchscreen infotainment system with navigation, premium audio options, wireless charging, and advanced connectivity features, ensuring an intuitive and connected driving experience. The 201A Package, which is often a higher-tier trim or content package, typically includes luxury touches like upgraded leather upholstery, heated and ventilated seats, a panoramic sunroof, and driver-assistance systems such as adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, and a 360-degree camera system. Overall, the 2021 Lincoln Corsair Reserve AWD with these packages offers a sophisticated blend of performance, luxury, and cutting-edge technology, making it an ideal choice for drivers seeking a compact SUV that doesn't compromise on style or comfort.Do you want to know more about this vehicle, CALL, CLICK OR COME ON IN!*AMVIC Licensed Dealer; CarFax and Full Mechanical Inspection Inc
Lamb Ford
