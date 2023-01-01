Menu
2022 Ford Bronco Sport

25,989 KM

Details Features

$38,999

+ tax & licensing
$38,999

+ taxes & licensing

Lamb Ford

1-800-994-9953

2022 Ford Bronco Sport

2022 Ford Bronco Sport

BIG BEND

2022 Ford Bronco Sport

BIG BEND

Location

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

1-800-994-9953

Logo_NoBadges

$38,999

+ taxes & licensing

25,989KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10336059
  • Stock #: AFN077
  • VIN: 3FMCR9B69NRD36046

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour ICONIC SILVER
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AFN077
  • Mileage 25,989 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
ENGINE: 1.5L ECOBOOST

Lamb Ford

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

1-800-994-9953

