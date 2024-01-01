Menu
Account
Sign In
1.5 LITER ECOBOOST, EBONY CLOTH INTERIOR, CO-PILOT 360 ASSIST, CLASS II TRAILER TOW PKG, LANE KEEP SYSTEM, SYNC 3 TECH. The Big Bend trim is expected to offer off-road capabilities to suit adventurous driving. Thiss 2022 Bronco Sport Big Bend comes with the 1.5 liter Ecoboost engine, mated up to the 8 speed automatic transmission and has intellegent 4 wheel drive. The interior of this Bronco Sport is an Ebony cloth seating, with heated front seats, and a split fold 60/40 back seat. The liftgate gives you a couple of options for opening, the flip up glass and the full liftgate. Safety, yes we have that too... This bronco sport has Advance track with roll stability, 7 airbags, including the driver side knee, latch restraints for car/booster seats, and SOS post crash alert system.Do you want to know more about this vehicle, CALL, CLICK OR COME ON IN!*AMVIC Licensed Dealer; CarProof and Full Mechanical Inspection Included.

2022 Ford Bronco Sport

26,069 KM

Details Description Features

$37,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Ford Bronco Sport

BIG BEND

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Ford Bronco Sport

BIG BEND

Location

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-2411

  1. 10916447
  2. 10916447
  3. 10916447
  4. 10916447
  5. 10916447
  6. 10916447
  7. 10916447
  8. 10916447
  9. 10916447
  10. 10916447
  11. 10916447
  12. 10916447
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$37,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
26,069KM
Used
VIN 3FMCR9B69NRD36046

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour ICONIC SILVER
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AFN077
  • Mileage 26,069 KM

Vehicle Description

1.5 LITER ECOBOOST, EBONY CLOTH INTERIOR, CO-PILOT 360 ASSIST, CLASS II TRAILER TOW PKG, LANE KEEP SYSTEM, SYNC 3 TECH. The Big Bend trim is expected to offer off-road capabilities to suit adventurous driving. Thiss 2022 Bronco Sport Big Bend comes with the 1.5 liter Ecoboost engine, mated up to the 8 speed automatic transmission and has intellegent 4 wheel drive. The interior of this Bronco Sport is an Ebony cloth seating, with heated front seats, and a split fold 60/40 back seat. The liftgate gives you a couple of options for opening, the flip up glass and the full liftgate. Safety, yes we have that too... This bronco sport has Advance track with roll stability, 7 airbags, including the driver side knee, latch restraints for car/booster seats, and SOS post crash alert system.Do you want to know more about this vehicle, CALL, CLICK OR COME ON IN!*AMVIC Licensed Dealer; CarProof and Full Mechanical Inspection Included.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
ENGINE: 1.5L ECOBOOST

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Lamb Ford

Used 2022 Ford Bronco Sport BIG BEND for sale in Camrose, AB
2022 Ford Bronco Sport BIG BEND 26,069 KM $37,998 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E PREMIUM for sale in Camrose, AB
2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E PREMIUM 81,889 KM $35,999 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Ford Escape SE for sale in Camrose, AB
2016 Ford Escape SE 140,904 KM $16,999 + tax & lic

Email Lamb Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lamb Ford

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

Call Dealer

780-672-XXXX

(click to show)

780-672-2411

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$37,998

+ taxes & licensing

Lamb Ford

780-672-2411

Contact Seller
2022 Ford Bronco Sport