$37,998+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford Bronco Sport
BIG BEND
2022 Ford Bronco Sport
BIG BEND
Location
Lamb Ford
3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4
780-672-2411
$37,998
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour ICONIC SILVER
- Interior Colour Ebony
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # AFN077
- Mileage 26,069 KM
Vehicle Description
1.5 LITER ECOBOOST, EBONY CLOTH INTERIOR, CO-PILOT 360 ASSIST, CLASS II TRAILER TOW PKG, LANE KEEP SYSTEM, SYNC 3 TECH. The Big Bend trim is expected to offer off-road capabilities to suit adventurous driving. Thiss 2022 Bronco Sport Big Bend comes with the 1.5 liter Ecoboost engine, mated up to the 8 speed automatic transmission and has intellegent 4 wheel drive. The interior of this Bronco Sport is an Ebony cloth seating, with heated front seats, and a split fold 60/40 back seat. The liftgate gives you a couple of options for opening, the flip up glass and the full liftgate. Safety, yes we have that too... This bronco sport has Advance track with roll stability, 7 airbags, including the driver side knee, latch restraints for car/booster seats, and SOS post crash alert system.Do you want to know more about this vehicle, CALL, CLICK OR COME ON IN!*AMVIC Licensed Dealer; CarProof and Full Mechanical Inspection Included.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Lamb Ford
Email Lamb Ford
Lamb Ford
Call Dealer
780-672-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
780-672-2411