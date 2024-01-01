$36,999+ tax & licensing
Outer Banks
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour AREA 51
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 34,888 KM
Vehicle Description
THE PRICE YOU SEE, PLUS GST. GUARANTEED! APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO! 1.5 LITER ECOBOOST, 8 SPEED AUTO, OUTER BANKS TRIM, CLASS II TOW PKG., WIRELESS CHARGING PAD, HEATED FRONT SEATS. The 2022 Ford Bronco Sport Outer Banks is a stylish and versatile compact SUV that exemplifies the fusion of urban sophistication and rugged capability. Positioned as a mid-tier trim in the Bronco Sport lineup, the Outer Banks features a distinctive aesthetic, characterized by its unique grille, LED headlights, and a tailored interior that includes upscale materials and accent stitching. It is powered by a 1.5-liter EcoBoost engine, which produces 181 horsepower and 190 lb-ft of torque. This three-cylinder turbocharged engine is paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission that provides smooth shifting and efficient performance. The Bronco Sport Outer Banks comes standard with Fords Intelligent 4WD system, enhancing its off-road capabilities, while the Advanced 4WD, with a Terrain Management System, allows drivers to select various drive modes tailored to different terrains, such as sand, snow, and mud. Inside, the Outer Banks trim boasts an array of tech features, including an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as a premium audio system. Safety features abound, with Ford Co-Pilot360 technology offering adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, and more. Overall, the 2022 Bronco Sport Outer Banks with the 1.5-liter engine strikes an appealing balance between everyday drivability and adventure-ready performance, making it an excellent choice for those who crave both style and substance in their vehicle.Do you want to know more about this vehicle, CALL, CLICK OR COME ON IN!*AMVIC Licensed Dealer; CarFax and Full Mechanical Inspection Included.
