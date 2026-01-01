Menu
THE PRICE YOU SEE, PLUS GST. GUARANTEED!APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO COMPATABLE! 1.5 LITER ECOBOOST, 8 SPEED AUTO, BIG BEND TRIM(200a), BLACK CLOTH SEATS, HEATED FRONT SEATS, CLASS II TRAILER TOW PKG, WIRELESS CHARGING PAD, FORD PASS CONNECT, POWER MOONROOF, LED FOG LAMPS, SYNC 3 INFOTAINMENT, CONVENIENCE PKG, LED HEADLAMPS. The 2022 Ford Bronco Sport with the 1.5-liter EcoBoost three-cylinder engine and the 200A package combined with the Convenience Package offers a well-rounded mix of efficiency, capability, and modern features ideal for both urban driving and off-road adventures. The 1.5-liter engine provides a good balance of fuel economy and sufficient power for daily commuting and light trail driving, making it a popular choice for those seeking an economical yet capable SUV. The 200A package includes essential features such as a 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a Wi-Fi hotspot, and keyless entry, enhancing connectivity and convenience. The Convenience Package adds further amenities like a hands-free foot-activated liftgate, remote start, and additional storage solutions, making everyday usability more seamless. The Bronco Sports rugged design, combined with its available all-wheel-drive system and off-road driving modes, ensures it can handle diverse terrains while maintaining a comfortable ride. Overall, this configuration provides a practical, well-equipped, and adventure-ready SUV suited for both city life and outdoor excursions.Do you want to know more about this vehicle, CALL, CLICK OR COME ON IN!*AMVIC Licensed Dealer; CarFax and Full Mechanical Inspection Included.

2022 Ford Bronco Sport

Lamb Ford

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-2411

Used
48,156KM
VIN 3FMCR9B62NRE07975

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Shadow Black
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # TS331A
  • Mileage 48,156 KM

Vehicle Description

THE PRICE YOU SEE, PLUS GST. GUARANTEED!APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO COMPATABLE! 1.5 LITER ECOBOOST, 8 SPEED AUTO, BIG BEND TRIM(200a), BLACK CLOTH SEATS, HEATED FRONT SEATS, CLASS II TRAILER TOW PKG, WIRELESS CHARGING PAD, FORD PASS CONNECT, POWER MOONROOF, LED FOG LAMPS, SYNC 3 INFOTAINMENT, CONVENIENCE PKG, LED HEADLAMPS. The 2022 Ford Bronco Sport with the 1.5-liter EcoBoost three-cylinder engine and the 200A package combined with the Convenience Package offers a well-rounded mix of efficiency, capability, and modern features ideal for both urban driving and off-road adventures. The 1.5-liter engine provides a good balance of fuel economy and sufficient power for daily commuting and light trail driving, making it a popular choice for those seeking an economical yet capable SUV. The 200A package includes essential features such as a 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a Wi-Fi hotspot, and keyless entry, enhancing connectivity and convenience. The Convenience Package adds further amenities like a hands-free foot-activated liftgate, remote start, and additional storage solutions, making everyday usability more seamless. The Bronco Sport's rugged design, combined with its available all-wheel-drive system and off-road driving modes, ensures it can handle diverse terrains while maintaining a comfortable ride. Overall, this configuration provides a practical, well-equipped, and adventure-ready SUV suited for both city life and outdoor excursions.Do you want to know more about this vehicle, CALL, CLICK OR COME ON IN!*AMVIC Licensed Dealer; CarFax and Full Mechanical Inspection Included.

Vehicle Features

Convenience

CONVENIENCE PACKAGE

Interior

Cargo Mat

Exterior

POWER MOONROOF

Mechanical

CLASS II TRAILER TOW PACKAGE

Additional Features

EBONY
PARTIAL GAS FILL
SHADOW BLACK
JOB #2 ORDER
.1.5L ECOBOOST ENGINE
FORD CO-PILOT360 ASSIST+
.8-SPD AUTO TRANSMISSION
.UNIVERSAL GARAGE DOOR OPENER
.WIRELESS CHARGING PAD
FLR LINERS FR-RR W/O CRPT MTS
CLOTH W/EASY CLEAN MATERIAL
.REAR PARKING SENSORS
2ND ROW RUBBERIZED SEAT BACKS
.SECURICODE KEYLESS ENTRY PAD
.LED FOG LAMPS

Lamb Ford

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-2411

1-866-994-9953
Lamb Ford

780-672-2411

