$27,807+ GST
2022 Ford Bronco Sport
Big Bend
2022 Ford Bronco Sport
Big Bend
Location
Lamb Ford
3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4
780-672-2411
$27,807
+ GST
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Shadow Black
- Interior Colour Ebony
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # TS331A
- Mileage 48,156 KM
Vehicle Description
THE PRICE YOU SEE, PLUS GST. GUARANTEED!APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO COMPATABLE! 1.5 LITER ECOBOOST, 8 SPEED AUTO, BIG BEND TRIM(200a), BLACK CLOTH SEATS, HEATED FRONT SEATS, CLASS II TRAILER TOW PKG, WIRELESS CHARGING PAD, FORD PASS CONNECT, POWER MOONROOF, LED FOG LAMPS, SYNC 3 INFOTAINMENT, CONVENIENCE PKG, LED HEADLAMPS. The 2022 Ford Bronco Sport with the 1.5-liter EcoBoost three-cylinder engine and the 200A package combined with the Convenience Package offers a well-rounded mix of efficiency, capability, and modern features ideal for both urban driving and off-road adventures. The 1.5-liter engine provides a good balance of fuel economy and sufficient power for daily commuting and light trail driving, making it a popular choice for those seeking an economical yet capable SUV. The 200A package includes essential features such as a 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a Wi-Fi hotspot, and keyless entry, enhancing connectivity and convenience. The Convenience Package adds further amenities like a hands-free foot-activated liftgate, remote start, and additional storage solutions, making everyday usability more seamless. The Bronco Sport's rugged design, combined with its available all-wheel-drive system and off-road driving modes, ensures it can handle diverse terrains while maintaining a comfortable ride. Overall, this configuration provides a practical, well-equipped, and adventure-ready SUV suited for both city life and outdoor excursions.Do you want to know more about this vehicle, CALL, CLICK OR COME ON IN!*AMVIC Licensed Dealer; CarFax and Full Mechanical Inspection Included.
Vehicle Features
Convenience
Interior
Exterior
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Lamb Ford
Email Lamb Ford
Lamb Ford
Call Dealer
780-672-XXXX(click to show)
780-672-2411
Alternate Numbers1-866-994-9953
+ GST>
780-672-2411