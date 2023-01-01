$32,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
1-800-994-9953
2022 Ford EcoSport
Titanium
Location
Lamb Ford
3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4
1-800-994-9953
$32,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10416510
- Stock #: AFN081
- VIN: MAJ6S3KL3NC475117
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour blue metallic
- Interior Colour Ebony
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # AFN081
- Mileage 749 KM
Vehicle Description
2.0 LITER ECOBOOST, 4WD, B&O AUDIO SYSTEM, HEATED FRONT SEATS, POWER MOONROOF, SWING GATE REAR DOOR. Check out this LOW km unit, yes it is only has 750km on it. The Ecosport was sold back o us, as the customer didn't need it any more. The 2022 EcoSport has the 2.0 liter engine, mated up to the 6 speed automatic transmission and is an intelligent 4 wheel drive.the EcoSport Titanium has a spacious interior, leather seating, with heat in the front, a leather wrapped steering wheel, ambient lighting, B & O audio system, 8 cup holders, and Ford Pass Connect. The EcoSport Titanium is designed to offer a comfortable and enjoyable driving experience for urban drivers who value versatility and fuel efficiency.Do you want to learn more, or come for a test drive, Call, Click or Come on in.*AMVIC Licensed Dealer; CarProof and Full Mechanical Inspection Included.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.