Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Ford EcoSport

749 KM

Details Description Features

$32,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$32,999

+ taxes & licensing

Lamb Ford

1-800-994-9953

Contact Seller
2022 Ford EcoSport

2022 Ford EcoSport

Titanium

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Ford EcoSport

Titanium

Location

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

1-800-994-9953

  1. 10416510
  2. 10416510
  3. 10416510
  4. 10416510
  5. 10416510
  6. 10416510
  7. 10416510
  8. 10416510
  9. 10416510
  10. 10416510
  11. 10416510
  12. 10416510
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$32,999

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
749KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10416510
  • Stock #: AFN081
  • VIN: MAJ6S3KL3NC475117

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour blue metallic
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AFN081
  • Mileage 749 KM

Vehicle Description

2.0 LITER ECOBOOST, 4WD, B&O AUDIO SYSTEM, HEATED FRONT SEATS, POWER MOONROOF, SWING GATE REAR DOOR. Check out this LOW km unit, yes it is only has 750km on it. The Ecosport was sold back o us, as the customer didn't need it any more. The 2022 EcoSport has the 2.0 liter engine, mated up to the 6 speed automatic transmission and is an intelligent 4 wheel drive.the EcoSport Titanium has a spacious interior, leather seating, with heat in the front, a leather wrapped steering wheel, ambient lighting, B & O audio system, 8 cup holders, and Ford Pass Connect. The EcoSport Titanium is designed to offer a comfortable and enjoyable driving experience for urban drivers who value versatility and fuel efficiency.Do you want to learn more, or come for a test drive, Call, Click or Come on in.*AMVIC Licensed Dealer; CarProof and Full Mechanical Inspection Included.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Leather-Trimmed Seats
Blue
interior protection package
.6-SPEED AUTO TRANSMISSION
PARTIAL GAS FILL
Ebony Black
.AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL
.2.0L TI-VCT GDI I-4 ENGINE
P205/50R17 A/S BSW TIRES
.17 PREMIUM DARK ALUM WHL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Lamb Ford

2022 Ford EcoSport T...
 749 KM
$32,999 + tax & lic
2020 Ford F-150 Lariat
 48,180 KM
$53,999 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Fiesta SE
 24,700 KM
$17,999 + tax & lic

Email Lamb Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lamb Ford

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

Call Dealer

1-800-994-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-994-9953

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory