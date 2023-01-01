$30,999+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford EcoSport
SE
2022 Ford EcoSport
SE
Location
Lamb Ford
3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4
780-672-2411
$30,999
+ taxes & licensing
2,010KM
Used
VIN MAJ6S3GL7NC467143
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Ebony
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # AFN127
- Mileage 2,010 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SelectShift
Additional Features
ENGINE: 2.0L TI-VCT GDI I-4
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Lamb Ford
Lamb Ford
3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4
Call Dealer
780-672-XXXX(click to show)
2022 Ford EcoSport