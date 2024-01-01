Menu
Account
Sign In
THE PRICE YOU SEE, PLUS GST. GUARANTEED!

2022 Ford Edge

9,858 KM

Details Description Features

$45,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Ford Edge

ST

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Ford Edge

ST

Location

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-2411

  1. 11263166
  2. 11263166
  3. 11263166
  4. 11263166
  5. 11263166
  6. 11263166
  7. 11263166
  8. 11263166
  9. 11263166
  10. 11263166
  11. 11263166
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$45,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
9,858KM
Used
VIN 2FMPK4AP2NBA80883

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Stone Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Ebony Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AFN217
  • Mileage 9,858 KM

Vehicle Description

THE PRICE YOU SEE, PLUS GST. GUARANTEED!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Engine: 2.7L V6 EcoBoost
Transmission: 7-Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Lamb Ford

Used 2018 Dodge Journey SXT for sale in Camrose, AB
2018 Dodge Journey SXT 134,663 KM $20,999 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Ford Edge Titanium for sale in Camrose, AB
2023 Ford Edge Titanium 2,079 KM $48,999 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Ford Edge Titanium for sale in Camrose, AB
2023 Ford Edge Titanium 6,366 KM $47,999 + tax & lic

Email Lamb Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lamb Ford

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

Call Dealer

780-672-XXXX

(click to show)

780-672-2411

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$45,999

+ taxes & licensing

Lamb Ford

780-672-2411

Contact Seller
2022 Ford Edge