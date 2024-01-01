$45,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2022 Ford Edge
ST
2022 Ford Edge
ST
Location
Lamb Ford
3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4
780-672-2411
$45,999
+ taxes & licensing
9,858KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2FMPK4AP2NBA80883
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Stone Blue Metallic
- Interior Colour Ebony Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # AFN217
- Mileage 9,858 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
THE PRICE YOU SEE, PLUS GST. GUARANTEED!
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Engine: 2.7L V6 EcoBoost
Transmission: 7-Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Lamb Ford
2018 Dodge Journey SXT 134,663 KM $20,999 + tax & lic
2023 Ford Edge Titanium 2,079 KM $48,999 + tax & lic
2023 Ford Edge Titanium 6,366 KM $47,999 + tax & lic
Email Lamb Ford
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lamb Ford
3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4
Call Dealer
780-672-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$45,999
+ taxes & licensing
Lamb Ford
780-672-2411
2022 Ford Edge