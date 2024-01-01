$40,999+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford Edge
Titanium
Location
Lamb Ford
3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4
780-672-2411
Used
19,814KM
VIN 2FMPK4K97NBA67692
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Carbonized Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Ebony
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # AFN226
- Mileage 19,814 KM
Vehicle Description
THE PRICE YOU SEE, PLUS GST. GUARANTEED!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Lamb Ford
Lamb Ford
3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4
2022 Ford Edge