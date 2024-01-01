Menu
2022 Ford Edge

19,814 KM

$40,999

+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford Edge

Titanium

2022 Ford Edge

Titanium

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-2411

Logo_NoBadges

$40,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
19,814KM
VIN 2FMPK4K97NBA67692

  • Exterior Colour Carbonized Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AFN226
  • Mileage 19,814 KM

THE PRICE YOU SEE, PLUS GST. GUARANTEED!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lamb Ford

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-XXXX

780-672-2411

$40,999

+ taxes & licensing

Lamb Ford

780-672-2411

2022 Ford Edge