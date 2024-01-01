$25,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2022 Ford Edge
SEL
2022 Ford Edge
SEL
Location
Lamb Ford
3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4
780-672-2411
$25,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
133,972KM
VIN 2FMPK4J97NBA58122
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Carbonized Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour EBONY ACTIVEX
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # AFN300
- Mileage 133,972 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Lamb Ford
Lamb Ford
3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4
