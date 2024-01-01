Menu
2022 Ford Edge

133,972 KM

Details

$25,999

+ tax & licensing
SEL

SEL

2022 Ford Edge

SEL

Location

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-2411

Logo_NoBadges

$25,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
133,972KM
VIN 2FMPK4J97NBA58122

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Carbonized Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour EBONY ACTIVEX
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AFN300
  • Mileage 133,972 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lamb Ford

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-2411

2022 Ford Edge