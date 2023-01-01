$44,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
1-800-994-9953
2022 Ford Escape
Titanium Plug-In Hybrid
Location
Lamb Ford
3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4
$44,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10336023
- Stock #: AFN072
- VIN: 1FMCU0LZ9NUA96637
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour ATLAS BLUE
- Interior Colour Ebony
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 12,171 KM
Vehicle Description
PLUG-IN HYBRID ELECTRIC, 2.5 LITER ENGINE, PANORAMIC VISTA ROOF, B & O PLAY SOUND SYSTEM, WIRELESS CHARGING PAD. Are you getting tired of high fuel prices? Well, look no further. This 2022 Escape Titanium PHEV(plug-in electric hybrid vehicle) is a FWD(front wheel drive). The 2022 Escape titanium PHEV is a hybrid compact SUV that uses both a gasoline engine and an electric motor to power the vehicle. It has a 2.5-liter Atkinson-cycle four-cylinder engine that delivers up to 165 horsepower and 155 lb-ft of torque, combined with a permanent-magnet electric motor that adds 118 horsepower and 221 lb-ft of torque to the mix. The total system output is rated at 221 horsepower, which is higher than the non-hybrid Escape models. The Escape Titanium PHEV has an all-electric driving range of up to 37 miles, according to the EPA. It can be charged from a regular 120-volt household outlet or a faster Level 2 charger, which can fill up the battery in about 3.5 hours. It also offers a host of advanced safety and driver-assistance features, such as adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and automatic emergency braking.- The Escape titanium PHEV has a starting price of around $36,000, which is higher than the base non-hybrid Escape but lower than some of its competitors in the PHEV SUV segment.This vehicle passed a required Out of Province Inspection after arriving from MB.Do you want to learn more about the 2022 PHEV, call click or come on down!*AMVIC Licensed Dealer; CarProof and Full Mechanical Inspection Included.
Vehicle Features
