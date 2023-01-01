Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Ford Escape

12,171 KM

Details Description Features

$44,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$44,999

+ taxes & licensing

Lamb Ford

1-800-994-9953

Contact Seller
2022 Ford Escape

2022 Ford Escape

Titanium Plug-In Hybrid

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Ford Escape

Titanium Plug-In Hybrid

Location

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

1-800-994-9953

Contact Seller
Logo_LowKilometer

$44,999

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
12,171KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10336023
  • Stock #: AFN072
  • VIN: 1FMCU0LZ9NUA96637

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour ATLAS BLUE
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AFN072
  • Mileage 12,171 KM

Vehicle Description

PLUG-IN HYBRID ELECTRIC, 2.5 LITER ENGINE, PANORAMIC VISTA ROOF, B & O PLAY SOUND SYSTEM, WIRELESS CHARGING PAD. Are you getting tired of high fuel prices? Well, look no further. This 2022 Escape Titanium PHEV(plug-in electric hybrid vehicle) is a FWD(front wheel drive). The 2022 Escape titanium PHEV is a hybrid compact SUV that uses both a gasoline engine and an electric motor to power the vehicle. It has a 2.5-liter Atkinson-cycle four-cylinder engine that delivers up to 165 horsepower and 155 lb-ft of torque, combined with a permanent-magnet electric motor that adds 118 horsepower and 221 lb-ft of torque to the mix. The total system output is rated at 221 horsepower, which is higher than the non-hybrid Escape models. The Escape Titanium PHEV has an all-electric driving range of up to 37 miles, according to the EPA. It can be charged from a regular 120-volt household outlet or a faster Level 2 charger, which can fill up the battery in about 3.5 hours. It also offers a host of advanced safety and driver-assistance features, such as adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and automatic emergency braking.- The Escape titanium PHEV has a starting price of around $36,000, which is higher than the base non-hybrid Escape but lower than some of its competitors in the PHEV SUV segment.This vehicle passed a required Out of Province Inspection after arriving from MB.Do you want to learn more about the 2022 PHEV, call click or come on down!*AMVIC Licensed Dealer; CarProof and Full Mechanical Inspection Included.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Engine: 2.5L iVCT Atkinson Cycle I-4 Hybrid

Additional Features

Transmission: eCVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Lamb Ford

2021 Ford Bronco Spo...
 34,182 KM
$42,999 + tax & lic
2022 Ford Bronco Spo...
 25,989 KM
$38,999 + tax & lic
2022 Ford Escape Tit...
 12,171 KM
$44,999 + tax & lic

Email Lamb Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lamb Ford

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

Call Dealer

1-800-994-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-994-9953

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory