2022 Ford Escape

87,779 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford Escape

SEL

12191788

2022 Ford Escape

SEL

Location

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-2411

Logo_AccidentFree

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
87,779KM
VIN 1FMCU9H67NUA74249

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Carbonized Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour EBONY ACTIVEX
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AFN364
  • Mileage 87,779 KM

Lamb Ford

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-XXXX

780-672-2411

1-800-994-9953
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Lamb Ford

780-672-2411

2022 Ford Escape