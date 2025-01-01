$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford Escape
SEL
2022 Ford Escape
SEL
Location
Lamb Ford
3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4
780-672-2411
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
87,779KM
VIN 1FMCU9H67NUA74249
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Carbonized Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour EBONY ACTIVEX
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # AFN364
- Mileage 87,779 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Lamb Ford
3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4
780-672-2411
Alternate Numbers1-800-994-9953
