Menu
Account
Sign In

2022 Ford Escape

76,907 KM

Details

$CALL

+ GST
Make it Yours

2022 Ford Escape

SE

Watch This Vehicle
14500006

2022 Ford Escape

SE

Location

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-2411

  1. 14500006
  2. 14500006
  3. 14500006
  4. 14500006
  5. 14500006
  6. 14500006
  7. 14500006
  8. 14500006
  9. 14500006
  10. 14500006
  11. 14500006
  12. 14500006
Contact Seller
Logo_LowKilometer

$CALL

+ GST

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
76,907KM
VIN 1FMCU9G66NUA71201

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Rapid Red Met Tinted Cc
  • Interior Colour Dark Earth Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AFN721
  • Mileage 76,907 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Lamb Ford

Used 2024 Ford F-350 Super Duty SRW XLT for sale in Camrose, AB
2024 Ford F-350 Super Duty SRW XLT 22,997 KM $72,999 + GST
Used 2025 Ford Maverick Lariat for sale in Camrose, AB
2025 Ford Maverick Lariat 17,499 KM $47,999 + GST
Used 2023 Lincoln Aviator Reserve for sale in Camrose, AB
2023 Lincoln Aviator Reserve 58,861 KM $52,999 + GST

Email Lamb Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lamb Ford

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

Call Dealer

780-672-XXXX

(click to show)

780-672-2411

Alternate Numbers
1-866-994-9953
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ GST>

Lamb Ford

780-672-2411

2022 Ford Escape