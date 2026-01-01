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2022 Ford Escape
SE
2022 Ford Escape
SE
Location
Lamb Ford
3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4
780-672-2411
$CALL
+ GST
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Used
76,907KM
VIN 1FMCU9G66NUA71201
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Rapid Red Met Tinted Cc
- Interior Colour Dark Earth Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # AFN721
- Mileage 76,907 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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Lamb Ford
3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4
Call Dealer
780-672-XXXX(click to show)
780-672-2411
Alternate Numbers1-866-994-9953
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+ GST>
Lamb Ford
780-672-2411
2022 Ford Escape