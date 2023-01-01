Menu
2022 Ford Expedition

224 KM

Details Features

$89,999

+ tax & licensing
$89,999

+ taxes & licensing

Lamb Ford

1-800-994-9953

2022 Ford Expedition

2022 Ford Expedition

Limited MAX

2022 Ford Expedition

Limited MAX

Location

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

1-800-994-9953

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$89,999

+ taxes & licensing

224KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10149435
  Stock #: AFN035
  VIN: 1FMJK2AT9NEA60352

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Agate Black
  Interior Colour MAHOGANY LEATHER-TRIM
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # AFN035
  Mileage 224 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Engine: 3.5L V6 EcoBoost

Additional Features

TRANSMISSION: 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC W/SELECTSHIFT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Lamb Ford

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

