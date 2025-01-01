$88,554+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2022 Ford Expedition
Limited
2022 Ford Expedition
Limited
Location
Lamb Ford
3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4
780-672-2411
$88,554
+ taxes & licensing
Used
61,432KM
VIN 1FMJU2AT3NEA21718
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Agate Black
- Interior Colour MAHOGANY LEATHER-TRIM
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # AFN359
- Mileage 61,432 KM
Vehicle Features
Seating
2nd Row Bucket Seats
Additional Features
PARTIAL GAS FILL
ROOF-RAIL CROSSBARS, BLACK
EQUIPMENT GROUP 302A
AGATE BLACK
.3.5L ECOBOOST V6 ENGINE
.10SPD AUTO TRANS W/SLCTSHFT
HEAVY-DUTY TRAILER TOW
.P285/45R22 AS BSW
FLOOR LINERS, FRONT & 2ND ROW
VOICE-ACTV TOUCH-SCR NAV SYS
LIMITED LEATHER BUCKET
CONTROL TRAC W/ ELSD
AUTO STOP-START REMOVAL
ADVANCED CARGO MANAGER
15.5 LCD SCREEN W/TOUCH CAP
.22 12-SPOKE POLISHED ALUMINUM
MAHOGANY
CCD W/SUSP ROAD PREVIEW
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Lamb Ford
Lamb Ford
3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4
2022 Ford Expedition