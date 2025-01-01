Menu
2022 Ford Expedition

61,432 KM

Details Features

$88,554

+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford Expedition

Limited

12133089

2022 Ford Expedition

Limited

Location

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-2411

Logo_OneOwner

$88,554

+ taxes & licensing

Used
61,432KM
VIN 1FMJU2AT3NEA21718

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Agate Black
  • Interior Colour MAHOGANY LEATHER-TRIM
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AFN359
  • Mileage 61,432 KM

Vehicle Features

Seating

2nd Row Bucket Seats

Additional Features

PARTIAL GAS FILL
ROOF-RAIL CROSSBARS, BLACK
EQUIPMENT GROUP 302A
AGATE BLACK
.3.5L ECOBOOST V6 ENGINE
.10SPD AUTO TRANS W/SLCTSHFT
HEAVY-DUTY TRAILER TOW
.P285/45R22 AS BSW
FLOOR LINERS, FRONT & 2ND ROW
VOICE-ACTV TOUCH-SCR NAV SYS
LIMITED LEATHER BUCKET
CONTROL TRAC W/ ELSD
AUTO STOP-START REMOVAL
ADVANCED CARGO MANAGER
15.5 LCD SCREEN W/TOUCH CAP
.22 12-SPOKE POLISHED ALUMINUM
MAHOGANY
CCD W/SUSP ROAD PREVIEW

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lamb Ford

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-2411

1-800-994-9953
2022 Ford Expedition