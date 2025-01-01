$61,580+ GST
2022 Ford Expedition
Platinum
Location
Lamb Ford
3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4
780-672-2411
$61,580
+ GST
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Agate Black
- Interior Colour Black Onyx
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # AFN512
- Mileage 102,978 KM
Vehicle Description
THE PRICE YOU SEE, PLUS GST. GUARANTEED!APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO COMPATABLE! 3.5 LITER ECOBOOST, 10 SPEED AUTO, PLATINUM TRIM(600a), HEATED/VENTED FRONT SEATS, HEAVY DUTY TRAILER TOW PKG, 2ND ROW BENCH, PANORAMIC VISTA ROOF, HEATED STEERING. The 2022 Ford Expedition equipped with the 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 engine and the 600A Equipment Group offers a combination of impressive power, advanced technology, and luxurious comfort. The 3.5L EcoBoost engine generates around 400 horsepower and 480 lb-ft of torque, providing strong towing capacity and smooth acceleration, making it ideal for family trips and hauling heavy loads. The 600A package is a high-level trim that includes a host of premium features such as a large, intuitive SYNC 4 infotainment system with an 8- or 12-inch touchscreen, navigation, and wireless smartphone connectivity, along with a premium audio system for an enhanced in-cabin experience. It also adds luxurious touches like leather-trimmed seats, heated and ventilated front seats, a power-folding third-row, and advanced driver-assist features such as adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, and a 360-degree camera system. The Expedition with this package emphasizes both capability and comfort, providing a spacious interior with upscale amenities, making it an excellent choice for families seeking a powerful, tech-savvy, and refined full-size SUV.Do you want to know more about this vehicle, CALL, CLICK OR COME ON IN!*AMVIC Licensed Dealer; CarFax and Full Mechanical Inspection Included.
Lamb Ford
780-672-2411
