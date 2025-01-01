Menu
THE PRICE YOU SEE, PLUS GST. GUARANTEED!APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO COMPATABLE! 3.5 LITER ECOBOOST, 10 SPEED AUTO, PLATINUM TRIM(600a), HEATED/VENTED FRONT SEATS, HEAVY DUTY TRAILER TOW PKG, 2ND ROW BENCH, PANORAMIC VISTA ROOF, HEATED STEERING. The 2022 Ford Expedition equipped with the 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 engine and the 600A Equipment Group offers a combination of impressive power, advanced technology, and luxurious comfort. The 3.5L EcoBoost engine generates around 400 horsepower and 480 lb-ft of torque, providing strong towing capacity and smooth acceleration, making it ideal for family trips and hauling heavy loads. The 600A package is a high-level trim that includes a host of premium features such as a large, intuitive SYNC 4 infotainment system with an 8- or 12-inch touchscreen, navigation, and wireless smartphone connectivity, along with a premium audio system for an enhanced in-cabin experience. It also adds luxurious touches like leather-trimmed seats, heated and ventilated front seats, a power-folding third-row, and advanced driver-assist features such as adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, and a 360-degree camera system. The Expedition with this package emphasizes both capability and comfort, providing a spacious interior with upscale amenities, making it an excellent choice for families seeking a powerful, tech-savvy, and refined full-size SUV.Do you want to know more about this vehicle, CALL, CLICK OR COME ON IN!*AMVIC Licensed Dealer; CarFax and Full Mechanical Inspection Included.

2022 Ford Expedition

102,978 KM

Details

$61,580

+ GST
2022 Ford Expedition

Platinum

13052069

2022 Ford Expedition

Platinum

Location

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-2411

Logo_OneOwner

$61,580

+ GST

Used
102,978KM
VIN 1FMJU1MT4NEA01029

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Agate Black
  • Interior Colour Black Onyx
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AFN512
  • Mileage 102,978 KM

Vehicle Description

THE PRICE YOU SEE, PLUS GST. GUARANTEED!APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO COMPATABLE! 3.5 LITER ECOBOOST, 10 SPEED AUTO, PLATINUM TRIM(600a), HEATED/VENTED FRONT SEATS, HEAVY DUTY TRAILER TOW PKG, 2ND ROW BENCH, PANORAMIC VISTA ROOF, HEATED STEERING. The 2022 Ford Expedition equipped with the 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 engine and the 600A Equipment Group offers a combination of impressive power, advanced technology, and luxurious comfort. The 3.5L EcoBoost engine generates around 400 horsepower and 480 lb-ft of torque, providing strong towing capacity and smooth acceleration, making it ideal for family trips and hauling heavy loads. The 600A package is a high-level trim that includes a host of premium features such as a large, intuitive SYNC 4 infotainment system with an 8- or 12-inch touchscreen, navigation, and wireless smartphone connectivity, along with a premium audio system for an enhanced in-cabin experience. It also adds luxurious touches like leather-trimmed seats, heated and ventilated front seats, a power-folding third-row, and advanced driver-assist features such as adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, and a 360-degree camera system. The Expedition with this package emphasizes both capability and comfort, providing a spacious interior with upscale amenities, making it an excellent choice for families seeking a powerful, tech-savvy, and refined full-size SUV.Do you want to know more about this vehicle, CALL, CLICK OR COME ON IN!*AMVIC Licensed Dealer; CarFax and Full Mechanical Inspection Included.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

PARTIAL GAS FILL
ROOF-RAIL CROSSBARS, BLACK
EQUIPMENT GROUP 600A
AGATE BLACK
CARGO MAT REVERSIBLE
.3.5L ECOBOOST V6 ENGINE
.10SPD AUTO TRANS W/SLCTSHFT
HEAVY-DUTY TRAILER TOW
BLACK ONYX
PLATINUM LEATHER BUCKET
.P285/45R22 AS BSW
FLOOR LINERS, FRONT & 2ND ROW
2ND RW BENCH PWR/FLD TIP/SLID
VOICE-ACTV TOUCH-SCR NAV SYS
CONTROL TRAC W/ ELSD
.22 12-SPOKE POLISHED ALUMINUM
RUNNING BOARDS,STAINLESS

Lamb Ford

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-2411

$61,580

+ GST>

Lamb Ford

780-672-2411

2022 Ford Expedition