Menu
Account
Sign In

2022 Ford Explorer

6,688 KM

Details

$52,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Ford Explorer

LIMITED

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Ford Explorer

LIMITED

Location

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-2411

  1. 10888551
  2. 10888551
  3. 10888551
  4. 10888551
  5. 10888551
  6. 10888551
  7. 10888551
  8. 10888551
  9. 10888551
  10. 10888551
  11. 10888551
  12. 10888551
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$52,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
6,688KM
Used
VIN 1FM5K8FW3NNA07797

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Stone Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Sandstone
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AFN146
  • Mileage 6,688 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Lamb Ford

Used 2021 Ford Explorer Platinum for sale in Camrose, AB
2021 Ford Explorer Platinum 47,087 KM $50,999 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Camrose, AB
2022 Ford F-150 XLT 29,365 KM $49,999 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford F-150 PLATINUM for sale in Camrose, AB
2022 Ford F-150 PLATINUM 41,879 KM $67,999 + tax & lic

Email Lamb Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lamb Ford

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

Call Dealer

780-672-XXXX

(click to show)

780-672-2411

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$52,999

+ taxes & licensing

Lamb Ford

780-672-2411

Contact Seller
2022 Ford Explorer