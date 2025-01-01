$51,201+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford Explorer
ST
2022 Ford Explorer
ST
Location
Lamb Ford
3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4
780-672-2411
$51,201
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour STAR WHITE MET TRI-COAT
- Interior Colour Ebony Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # AFN382
- Mileage 33,457 KM
Vehicle Description
THE PRICE YOU SEE, PLUS GST. GUARANTEED!3.0 LITER ECOBOOST, 10 SPEED AUTO, ST HIGH PKG(401a), TWIN PANEL MOONROOF, ST STREET PKG, PREMIUM TECH PKG, SYNC 3 The 2022 Ford Explorer ST is a performance-oriented variant of the popular Explorer SUV, equipped with a robust 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V6 engine that delivers impressive power and responsiveness. This engine generates 400 horsepower and 415 lb-ft of torque, enabling the Explorer ST to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just around 5.5 seconds, which is remarkably quick for a midsize SUV. The ST Street Package enhances the sporty character of the Explorer by incorporating features such as a performance-tuned suspension for improved handling dynamics, larger 21-inch wheels, and unique styling cues that set it apart visually from standard models. Additionally, the package includes upgraded brakes, a more aggressive front fascia, and bold quad exhaust tips that not only elevate aesthetics but also enhance the overall performance. Inside, the Explorer ST is outfitted with sporty seating, advanced technology, and premium materials, ensuring a comfortable and engaging driving experience. It also comes loaded with Ford's Co-Pilot360 suite of driver-assistance features, providing an extra layer of safety and convenience for everyday driving. Overall, the 2022 Ford Explorer ST with the 3.0-liter engine and ST Street Package perfectly balances performance and practicality, making it an appealing choice for those seeking a dynamic and versatile family vehicle.Do you want to know more about this vehicle, CALL, CLICK OR COME ON IN!*AMVIC Licensed Dealer; CarFax and Full Mechanical Inspection Included.
Vehicle Features
Interior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Lamb Ford
Email Lamb Ford
Lamb Ford
Call Dealer
780-672-XXXX(click to show)
780-672-2411
Alternate Numbers1-800-994-9953
+ taxes & licensing
780-672-2411