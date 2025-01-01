$52,564+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford Explorer
ST
Location
Lamb Ford
3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4
780-672-2411
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour ATLAS BLUE
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # TS171A
- Mileage 44,125 KM
Vehicle Description
THE PRICE YOU SEE, PLUS GST. GUARANTEED! APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO COMPATABLE! 3.0 LITER V6 ECOBOOST, 10 SPEED AUTO, ST HIGH TRIM(401a), TWIN PANEL MOONROOF, PREMIUM TECHNOLOGY PKG, ST STREET PACK, B&O AUDIO W 14 SPEAKERS, 2ND ROW BENCH. The 2022 Ford Explorer ST is a high-performance variant of Fords popular midsize SUV, designed to deliver a combination of power, technology, and sporty styling. Equipped with a 3.0-liter V6 EcoBoost engine, the Explorer ST produces approximately 400 horsepower and 415 lb-ft of torque, providing robust acceleration and confident highway manners. This engine is paired with an advanced 10-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive, enhancing handling and stability across various road conditions. The Premium Tech Package adds a suite of upscale features, including a panoramic sunroof, a premium B&O sound system, navigation with voice recognition, and additional driver-assist technologies such as adaptive cruise control and enhanced parking aids. The ST Street Pack further enhances the vehicles sporty appeal with aggressive exterior styling elements like blacked-out accents, unique 20-inch wheels, sporty interior trim, and possibly upgraded suspension components for improved handling and a more dynamic driving experience. Overall, the 2022 Ford Explorer ST with these packages offers a compelling blend of performance, luxury, and technology, appealing to drivers seeking a versatile yet spirited SUV.Do you want to know more about this vehicle, CALL, CLICK OR COME ON IN!*AMVIC Licensed Dealer; CarFax and Full Mechanical Inspection Included.
Vehicle Features
Lamb Ford
