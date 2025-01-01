Menu
THE PRICE YOU SEE, PLUS GST. GUARANTEED! APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO COMPATABLE! 3.0 LITER V6 ECOBOOST, 10 SPEED AUTO, ST HIGH TRIM(401a), TWIN PANEL MOONROOF, PREMIUM TECHNOLOGY PKG, ST STREET PACK, B&O AUDIO W 14 SPEAKERS, 2ND ROW BENCH. The 2022 Ford Explorer ST is a high-performance variant of Fords popular midsize SUV, designed to deliver a combination of power, technology, and sporty styling. Equipped with a 3.0-liter V6 EcoBoost engine, the Explorer ST produces approximately 400 horsepower and 415 lb-ft of torque, providing robust acceleration and confident highway manners. This engine is paired with an advanced 10-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive, enhancing handling and stability across various road conditions. The Premium Tech Package adds a suite of upscale features, including a panoramic sunroof, a premium B&O sound system, navigation with voice recognition, and additional driver-assist technologies such as adaptive cruise control and enhanced parking aids. The ST Street Pack further enhances the vehicles sporty appeal with aggressive exterior styling elements like blacked-out accents, unique 20-inch wheels, sporty interior trim, and possibly upgraded suspension components for improved handling and a more dynamic driving experience. Overall, the 2022 Ford Explorer ST with these packages offers a compelling blend of performance, luxury, and technology, appealing to drivers seeking a versatile yet spirited SUV.Do you want to know more about this vehicle, CALL, CLICK OR COME ON IN!*AMVIC Licensed Dealer; CarFax and Full Mechanical Inspection Included.

2022 Ford Explorer

44,125 KM

$52,564

+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford Explorer

ST

12532405

2022 Ford Explorer

ST

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-2411

Logo_LowKilometer_OneOwner

$52,564

+ taxes & licensing

Used
44,125KM
VIN 1FM5K8GCXNGA01990

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour ATLAS BLUE
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # TS171A
  • Mileage 44,125 KM

Vehicle Description

THE PRICE YOU SEE, PLUS GST. GUARANTEED! APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO COMPATABLE! 3.0 LITER V6 ECOBOOST, 10 SPEED AUTO, ST HIGH TRIM(401a), TWIN PANEL MOONROOF, PREMIUM TECHNOLOGY PKG, ST STREET PACK, B&O AUDIO W 14 SPEAKERS, 2ND ROW BENCH. The 2022 Ford Explorer ST is a high-performance variant of Fords popular midsize SUV, designed to deliver a combination of power, technology, and sporty styling. Equipped with a 3.0-liter V6 EcoBoost engine, the Explorer ST produces approximately 400 horsepower and 415 lb-ft of torque, providing robust acceleration and confident highway manners. This engine is paired with an advanced 10-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive, enhancing handling and stability across various road conditions. The Premium Tech Package adds a suite of upscale features, including a panoramic sunroof, a premium B&O sound system, navigation with voice recognition, and additional driver-assist technologies such as adaptive cruise control and enhanced parking aids. The ST Street Pack further enhances the vehicles sporty appeal with aggressive exterior styling elements like blacked-out accents, unique 20-inch wheels, sporty interior trim, and possibly upgraded suspension components for improved handling and a more dynamic driving experience. Overall, the 2022 Ford Explorer ST with these packages offers a compelling blend of performance, luxury, and technology, appealing to drivers seeking a versatile yet spirited SUV.Do you want to know more about this vehicle, CALL, CLICK OR COME ON IN!*AMVIC Licensed Dealer; CarFax and Full Mechanical Inspection Included.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cargo Mat
Leather Seating Surfaces

Exterior

TWIN PANEL MOONROOF

Additional Features

PARTIAL GAS FILL
EQUIPMENT GROUP 401A
EBONY BLACK INTERIOR
PREMIUM TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE
ST STREET PACK
.10-SPEED AUTO TRANSMISSION
2ND ROW 35/30/35 BECH W/ARMRST
ATLAS BLUE
.3.0L ECOBOOST V6 ENGINE
P275/45R21 A/S BSW TIRES
FLR LNERS/CARPET MATS:RWS 1&2
.14 SPEAKERS
.10.1 LCD TOUCHSCREEN
.MULTICONTOUR SEATS
.PERFORMANCE BRAKES
.21 ALUMINUM WHEELS
ROOF-RACK SIDE RAILS, BLACK
.ST HIGH PACKAGE

Lamb Ford

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

$52,564

+ taxes & licensing

Lamb Ford

780-672-2411

2022 Ford Explorer