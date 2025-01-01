Menu
THE PRICE YOU SEE, PLUS GST. GUARANTEED! APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO COMPATABLE! 3.0 LITER ECOBOOST, 10 SPEED AUTO, ST TRIM(401a), PREMIUM TECK PKG, TWIN PANEL MOONROOF, ST STREET PACK, 21 ALUMINUM WHEELS, MULTI-CONTOUR FRONT SEATS, SYNC 3. The 2022 Ford Explorer ST is a high-performance variant of Fords popular midsize SUV lineup, equipped with a robust 3.0-liter EcoBoost V6 engine that delivers impressive power and acceleration. This turbocharged engine produces around 400 horsepower and 415 lb-ft of torque, enabling the Explorer ST to achieve brisk acceleration and confident highway cruising. The vehicle features sport-tuned suspension, upgraded brakes, and a performance-oriented all-wheel-drive system to enhance handling and stability, especially during spirited driving. The ST Street Package further elevates the SUVs sporty appeal by adding visual enhancements such as unique exterior accents, upgraded wheels, and interior details like sport seats and exclusive trim elements. Inside, the Explorer ST offers a modern, driver-focused cockpit with advanced technology, including a large touchscreen infotainment system, premium audio, and driver assistance features. Overall, the 2022 Ford Explorer ST with the 3.0-liter V6 and ST Street Package combines powerful performance, aggressive styling, and modern amenities, making it an attractive choice for enthusiasts seeking a versatile yet sporty SUV.Do you want to know more about this vehicle, CALL, CLICK OR COME ON IN!*AMVIC Licensed Dealer; CarFax and Full Mechanical Inspection Included.

2022 Ford Explorer

112,285 KM

$44,453

+ GST
2022 Ford Explorer

ST

2022 Ford Explorer

ST

Location

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-2411

$44,453

+ GST

Used
112,285KM
VIN 1FM5K8GCXNGA03657

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour STAR WHITE MET TRI-COAT
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # TS210A
  • Mileage 112,285 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cargo Mat
Leather Seating Surfaces

Exterior

TWIN PANEL MOONROOF

Additional Features

PARTIAL GAS FILL
EQUIPMENT GROUP 401A
EBONY BLACK INTERIOR
PREMIUM TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE
ST STREET PACK
.10-SPEED AUTO TRANSMISSION
STAR WHITE MET TRI-COAT
.3.0L ECOBOOST V6 ENGINE
P275/45R21 A/S BSW TIRES
FLR LNERS/CARPET MATS:RWS 1&2
.14 SPEAKERS
.10.1 LCD TOUCHSCREEN
.MULTICONTOUR SEATS
.PERFORMANCE BRAKES
.21 ALUMINUM WHEELS
ROOF-RACK SIDE RAILS, BLACK
.ST HIGH PACKAGE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lamb Ford

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-2411

Alternate Numbers
1-800-994-9953
$44,453

+ GST>

Lamb Ford

780-672-2411

2022 Ford Explorer