$44,453+ GST
2022 Ford Explorer
ST
2022 Ford Explorer
ST
Location
Lamb Ford
3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4
780-672-2411
$44,453
+ GST
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour STAR WHITE MET TRI-COAT
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # TS210A
- Mileage 112,285 KM
Vehicle Description
THE PRICE YOU SEE, PLUS GST. GUARANTEED! APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO COMPATABLE! 3.0 LITER ECOBOOST, 10 SPEED AUTO, ST TRIM(401a), PREMIUM TECK PKG, TWIN PANEL MOONROOF, ST STREET PACK, 21 ALUMINUM WHEELS, MULTI-CONTOUR FRONT SEATS, SYNC 3. The 2022 Ford Explorer ST is a high-performance variant of Fords popular midsize SUV lineup, equipped with a robust 3.0-liter EcoBoost V6 engine that delivers impressive power and acceleration. This turbocharged engine produces around 400 horsepower and 415 lb-ft of torque, enabling the Explorer ST to achieve brisk acceleration and confident highway cruising. The vehicle features sport-tuned suspension, upgraded brakes, and a performance-oriented all-wheel-drive system to enhance handling and stability, especially during spirited driving. The ST Street Package further elevates the SUVs sporty appeal by adding visual enhancements such as unique exterior accents, upgraded wheels, and interior details like sport seats and exclusive trim elements. Inside, the Explorer ST offers a modern, driver-focused cockpit with advanced technology, including a large touchscreen infotainment system, premium audio, and driver assistance features. Overall, the 2022 Ford Explorer ST with the 3.0-liter V6 and ST Street Package combines powerful performance, aggressive styling, and modern amenities, making it an attractive choice for enthusiasts seeking a versatile yet sporty SUV.Do you want to know more about this vehicle, CALL, CLICK OR COME ON IN!*AMVIC Licensed Dealer; CarFax and Full Mechanical Inspection Included.
Vehicle Features
Interior
Exterior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Lamb Ford
Email Lamb Ford
Lamb Ford
Call Dealer
780-672-XXXX(click to show)
780-672-2411
Alternate Numbers1-800-994-9953
+ GST>
780-672-2411