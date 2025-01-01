Menu
2022 Ford Explorer XLT

THE PRICE YOU SEE, PLUS GST. GUARANTEED!APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO COMPATABLE! 2.3 LITER ECOBOOST, 10 SPEED AUTO, XLT TRIM(202a), BLACK ACTIVE X SEATING, HEATED FRONT SEATS, HEATED STEEING WHEEL, CO-PILOT 360 ASSIST+, ADAPTIVE CRUISE, SYNC 3, FORD PASS. The 2022 Ford Explorer XLT with the 2.3-liter engine and the 202a package offers a compelling blend of performance, technology, and comfort. Powered by a turbocharged 2.3-liter four-cylinder engine, it delivers around 300 horsepower and 310 lb-ft of torque, providing robust acceleration and towing capability suitable for family outings and light hauling. The 202a package enhances the vehicle with a range of premium features, including an upgraded SYNC 3 infotainment system with a larger touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, and a premium audio system. It also typically includes additional driver-assistance features such as adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, and lane-keeping assist, elevating safety and convenience. Inside, the Explorer XLT with this package offers a spacious and comfortable interior with leather-trimmed seats, and ample cargo space. Overall, this configuration of the 2022 Ford Explorer XLT balances power, technology, and comfort, making it a versatile SUV for families and outdoor enthusiasts alike.Do you want to know more about this vehicle, CALL, CLICK OR COME ON IN!*AMVIC Licensed Dealer; CarFax and Full Mechanical Inspection Included.

105,307 KM

$32,999 + GST

2022 Ford Explorer

105,307 KM

Details Description Features

$32,999

+ GST
2022 Ford Explorer

XLT

13198967

2022 Ford Explorer

XLT

Location

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

780-672-2411

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$32,999

+ GST

Used
105,307KM
VIN 1FMSK8DH0NGB91057

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Star White Met Tri-Coat
  • Interior Colour EBONY, ACTIVEX TRIMMED FRONT HEATED BUCKET SEATS
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # TS318A
  • Mileage 105,307 KM

Vehicle Description

THE PRICE YOU SEE, PLUS GST. GUARANTEED!APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO COMPATABLE! 2.3 LITER ECOBOOST, 10 SPEED AUTO, XLT TRIM(202a), BLACK ACTIVE X SEATING, HEATED FRONT SEATS, HEATED STEEING WHEEL, CO-PILOT 360 ASSIST+, ADAPTIVE CRUISE, SYNC 3, FORD PASS. The 2022 Ford Explorer XLT with the 2.3-liter engine and the 202a package offers a compelling blend of performance, technology, and comfort. Powered by a turbocharged 2.3-liter four-cylinder engine, it delivers around 300 horsepower and 310 lb-ft of torque, providing robust acceleration and towing capability suitable for family outings and light hauling. The 202a package enhances the vehicle with a range of premium features, including an upgraded SYNC 3 infotainment system with a larger touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, and a premium audio system. It also typically includes additional driver-assistance features such as adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, and lane-keeping assist, elevating safety and convenience. Inside, the Explorer XLT with this package offers a spacious and comfortable interior with leather-trimmed seats, and ample cargo space. Overall, this configuration of the 2022 Ford Explorer XLT balances power, technology, and comfort, making it a versatile SUV for families and outdoor enthusiasts alike.Do you want to know more about this vehicle, CALL, CLICK OR COME ON IN!*AMVIC Licensed Dealer; CarFax and Full Mechanical Inspection Included.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

ENGINE: 2.3L I-4 ECOBOOST
Transmission: 10-Speed Automatic

Additional Features

Wheels: 20 Premium Painted Aluminum
FORD CO-PILOT360 ASSIST+
STAR WHITE METALLIC TRI-COAT
EQUIPMENT GROUP 202A HIGH PACKAGE
AUTO START-STOP REMOVAL
REAR AUXILIARY CONTROLS CREDIT

Lamb Ford

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

$32,999

+ GST>

Lamb Ford

780-672-2411

2022 Ford Explorer