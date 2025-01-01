$32,999+ GST
2022 Ford Explorer
XLT
2022 Ford Explorer
XLT
Location
Lamb Ford
3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4
780-672-2411
$32,999
+ GST
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Star White Met Tri-Coat
- Interior Colour EBONY, ACTIVEX TRIMMED FRONT HEATED BUCKET SEATS
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # TS318A
- Mileage 105,307 KM
Vehicle Description
THE PRICE YOU SEE, PLUS GST. GUARANTEED!APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO COMPATABLE! 2.3 LITER ECOBOOST, 10 SPEED AUTO, XLT TRIM(202a), BLACK ACTIVE X SEATING, HEATED FRONT SEATS, HEATED STEEING WHEEL, CO-PILOT 360 ASSIST+, ADAPTIVE CRUISE, SYNC 3, FORD PASS. The 2022 Ford Explorer XLT with the 2.3-liter engine and the 202a package offers a compelling blend of performance, technology, and comfort. Powered by a turbocharged 2.3-liter four-cylinder engine, it delivers around 300 horsepower and 310 lb-ft of torque, providing robust acceleration and towing capability suitable for family outings and light hauling. The 202a package enhances the vehicle with a range of premium features, including an upgraded SYNC 3 infotainment system with a larger touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, and a premium audio system. It also typically includes additional driver-assistance features such as adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, and lane-keeping assist, elevating safety and convenience. Inside, the Explorer XLT with this package offers a spacious and comfortable interior with leather-trimmed seats, and ample cargo space. Overall, this configuration of the 2022 Ford Explorer XLT balances power, technology, and comfort, making it a versatile SUV for families and outdoor enthusiasts alike.Do you want to know more about this vehicle, CALL, CLICK OR COME ON IN!*AMVIC Licensed Dealer; CarFax and Full Mechanical Inspection Included.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Lamb Ford
Email Lamb Ford
Lamb Ford
Call Dealer
780-672-XXXX(click to show)
780-672-2411
Alternate Numbers1-866-994-9953
+ GST>
780-672-2411