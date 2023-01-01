Menu
2022 Ford F-150

60,456 KM

Details Features

$64,999

+ tax & licensing
$64,999

+ taxes & licensing

Lamb Ford

1-800-994-9953

2022 Ford F-150

2022 Ford F-150

Lariat

2022 Ford F-150

Lariat

Location

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

1-800-994-9953

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$64,999

+ taxes & licensing

60,456KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10228446
  • Stock #: AFN050
  • VIN: 1FTFW1E5XNKD87221

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour RAPID RED MET TINTED CC
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 60,456 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Engine: 2.7L V6 EcoBoost

Additional Features

Transmission: Electronic 10-Speed Automatic

Lamb Ford

Lamb Ford

3771 - 48 Avenue, Camrose, AB T4V 3T4

1-800-994-9953

