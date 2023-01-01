2022 Ford F-150

$76,999 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10233656

10233656 Stock #: AFN049

AFN049 VIN: 1FTEW1E81NFC19613

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Oxford White

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 10 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Engine: 3.5L V6 EcoBoost Additional Features Transmission: Electronic 10-Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.